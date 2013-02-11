Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendLine Touch Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 47410
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator simply alerts and sends email every time the trend line touched by the price. You need to set the name of trendline and the direction of the cross.
There are 3 directions:
- Up: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from down/up.
- Down: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from up/down.
- Both: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from down/up and up/down.
Fig.1 Price touches the trendline down.
NDuet
Two different period Moving Averages to define the direction of the trend and the semaphore signal indicator to specify the moment for settlement of a dealFunc Measure Trends
Function to define the trend strength
Chase the trend 1.0
The indicator uses in the calculation the deviation of its previous value from priceQuick ZigZag plus DiNapoli
The "Fast ZigZag" indicator including the drawing of DiNapoli's target levels