TrendLine Touch Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ahmed Soliman
47410
(59)
This indicator simply alerts and sends email every time the trend line touched by the price. You need to set the name of trendline and the direction of the cross.

There are 3 directions:

  • Up: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from down/up.
  • Down: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from up/down.
  • Both: The indicator alerts when the price touches/crosses the trend line from down/up and up/down.

TrendLine Alert

Fig.1 Price touches the trendline down.

