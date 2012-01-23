CodeBaseSections
DinapoliTargets_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real Author:

mishanya

This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.

Fig.1 The Dinapoli Targets Full indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/711

