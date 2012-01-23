Join our fan page
DinapoliTargets_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 7862
mishanya
This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.
Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/711
The CTemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.DinapoliTargets
The indicator draws a grid of possible future levels of price.
The CDemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.SL_ATR
The indicator creates areas of preferable stop-losses location for long and short positions at any time.