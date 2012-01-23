Real Author:

mishanya

This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.