DinapoliTargets_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The grid consisting of DiNapoli levels and built using a larger timeframe chart. DiNapoliTargets indicator data is considered in the process of grid creation.
Place DinapoliTargets indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/716
