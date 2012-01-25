CodeBaseSections
DinapoliTargets_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The grid consisting of DiNapoli levels and built using a larger timeframe chart. DiNapoliTargets indicator data is considered in the process of grid creation.

Place DinapoliTargets indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

DinapoliTargets_MTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/716

ZigZag_INT ZigZag_INT

ZigZag indicator version with optimized calculation speed.

RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal

This indicator shows trend direction (RSI) and trading signals (Stochastic + Accelerator).

MA_AC_Stochastic_Signal MA_AC_Stochastic_Signal

This indicator shows trend direction (Moving Average) and trading signals (Stochastic + Accelerator).

UltraRSI UltraRSI

This indicator is based on RSI and its multiple signal lines analysis.