The real author:



Luis Guilherme Damiani

Description:

The unnormalized oscillator using Fisher Transform. Trading signals occur in the breakthrough of the high and low triggering threshold determined in the indicator input parameters:

input int MAfast= 4 ; input int MAslow= 49 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType= MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input double UpTrigger=+ 0.07 ; input double DnTrigger=- 0.07 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.

Image:

Fig.1 The RAVI_FX_Fisher indicator