RAVI_FX_Fisher - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7515
(17)
The real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

Description:

The unnormalized oscillator using Fisher Transform. Trading signals occur in the breakthrough of the high and low triggering threshold determined in the indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int MAfast=4;  //the period of a fast Moving Average 
input int MAslow=49; //the period of a slow Moving Average
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType=MODE_EMA; //the method of averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; //price
input double UpTrigger=+0.07; //the breakthrough level
input double DnTrigger=-0.07; //the breakthrough level

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.  

Image:

Fig.1 The RAVI_FX_Fisher indicator

Fig.1 The RAVI_FX_Fisher indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1510

