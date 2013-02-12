Join our fan page
RAVI_FX_Fisher - indicator for MetaTrader 5
7515
The real author:
Luis Guilherme Damiani
Description:
The unnormalized oscillator using Fisher Transform. Trading signals occur in the breakthrough of the high and low triggering threshold determined in the indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input int MAfast=4; //the period of a fast Moving Average input int MAslow=49; //the period of a slow Moving Average input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType=MODE_EMA; //the method of averaging input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; //price input double UpTrigger=+0.07; //the breakthrough level input double DnTrigger=-0.07; //the breakthrough level
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.
Image:
Fig.1 The RAVI_FX_Fisher indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1510
