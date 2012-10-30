CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Fast ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yury Kulikov
Views:
22581
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
fastzz.mq5 (3.33 KB) view
FastZZ is the easiest and fastest zigzag. It fully implements the IdealZZ "picture", and yet is several times faster and more cost efficient than the latter.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1027

