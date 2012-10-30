Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fast ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22581
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
FastZZ is the easiest and fastest zigzag. It fully implements the IdealZZ "picture", and yet is several times faster and more cost efficient than the latter.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1027
CCIT3_noReCalc
The CCIT3_Simple indicator modified.PercentInfo
PercentInfo gives information on the rise and drop in prices expressed as a percentage and in points as obtained from the three largest time frames of the currency chart. Simple and good information assistant.
EA_AML
Expert Advisor that trades based on the AML indicator, at the intersection of the bar with the indicator line.MultiXRSXSignal
MultiXRSXSignal displays information on current trends using values of the four XRSX indicators obtained from different time frames.