Chase the trend 1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description:
The indicator uses in the calculation the deviation of its previous value from price. Therefore, the starting point is the first value of price on history. The indicator can be considered as adaptable to the market volatility, as it reacts on sharp price change.
Parameters:
input int period = 10; //--Defines acceleration of the approximation of the indicator line to price input bool USE_LIMIT= false; //--"Tumbler" which enables and disables the limit mode //--It can limits the maximum change of the indicator value input double use_limit= 0.00005; //--The value on which the indicator can be changed
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1291
