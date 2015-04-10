The class and examples were developed for a competition arranged by TheXpert.

This class allows to handle the cursor hover and pressing the free form button.

The button is implemented using the standard OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object. Images should be set for four button states (normal, hovered, pressed, hovered pressed). The button shape is determined by analyzing the default state image (normal button). A set of free form regions on an image with non-zero transparency is treated as a button. The button shape can be as complex as possible. The implementation works correctly for any anchor corner (OBJPROP_CORNER) and any chart subwindow.

Standard Library is required for compilation.

The archive contains the button class and 3 examples:

Buttons on a chart without a dialog box. You can set the anchor corner and the 1st point coordinates in the settings. Buttons in an Expert Advisor dialog box. Buttons in an indicator dialog box.

Video:

Tips: