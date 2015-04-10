Join our fan page
A class for working with free form buttons - library for MetaTrader 5
- 6232
-
This class is designed for creating interactive buttons with various states on a price chart.
It has been developed for a competition arranged by generous TheXpert. Thank you.
A demonstration of the CBtn class
Class methods
Create(long chart_id,int sub_wnd,string name,int x,int y,int dx,int dy) - create a button with parameters:
- Window identifier
- Subwindow number
- Button name
- X coordinate
- Y coordinate
- Horizontal size
- Vertical size
Resources(string img_up,string img_up_active="",string img_dn="",string img_dn_active="",string img_up_disable="",string img_dn_disable="",string img_mask="") - define the images for different button states:
- Normal unpressed button
- Button hovered by cursor
- Pressed button
- Pressed button hovered by cursor
- Disabled button
- Button outline mask
SetUseMask(ENUM_USEMASK mask,int x=0,int y=0) - set the mask by the color of the specified pixel; the mask is formed from the standard unpressed button image.
- Used mask type
- X coordinate
- Y coordinate
SetUseMask(ENUM_USEMASK mask,uint acolor) - set the mask by color; the mask is formed from the normal unpressed button image.
- Used mask type
- Color
SetCorner(ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) - set the corner of the chart which the button is anchored to
SetAnchor(ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) - set the anchor type
SetX(int x) - set the X coordinate
SetY(int y) - set the Y coordinate
SetXY(int x,int y) - single method for setting the X and Y coordinates
On(bool state) - set the button status (true for pressed, false for unpressed)
Enable(bool state) - enable/disable the button
Paint(void) - draw the button
Event(int id,long lparam,double dparam,string sparam) - pass events to the button
all parameters are duplicated from the OnChartEvent function
GetX(void) - get the X coordinate
GetY(void) - get the Y coordinate
GetEnable(void) - get the enabled/disabled status
GetOn(void) - get the pressed/unpressed status
GetCorner(void) - get the corner of a chart which the button is anchored to
GetAnchor(void) - get the anchor type
AddText(int x,int y,string font_name,int font_size,color text_color,string text) - add text to the button
- X coordinate
- Y coordinate
- Font name
- Font size
- Text color
- Text
Text(string text) - update the button text (doesn't work without AddText(...) call)
Creating a button
By default, a button has following parameters:
- Unpressed
- Enabled
- Anchored to upper left corner of the chart
- Anchored by upper left corner of the button
Setting the button mask
By default, the button is created from the normal unpressed button image. Transparent pixels serve as a mask.
- UseMask(MASK_STANDALONE_RESOURCE) - the mask uses an image specified in Resources(). If the image is not set, the entire button area (rectangle) will be used as a working area.
- UseMask(MASK_PIXEL,x,y) - the mask uses the color of the specified pixel. If the pixel color doesn't match the specified color, it becomes the mask. If the coordinate are not set, then use [0,0] coordinates.
- UseMask(MASK_COLOR,color) - specified color is used for the mask. If the pixel color doesn't match the specified color, it becomes the mask. The color should be set in ARGB format.
Example
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 3dButtons.mq5 | //| Copyright 2015, fyords | //| https://login.mql5.com/ru/users/fyords | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2015, fyords" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fyords" #property version "1.01" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Insert resources | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #resource "img\\200_1.bmp" #resource "img\\200_2.bmp" #resource "img\\200_3.bmp" #resource "img\\200_4.bmp" #resource "img\\200_5.bmp" #resource "img\\200_6.bmp" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Class.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum Adjust { UpperLeft, UpperRight, LowerLeft, LowerRight }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input Adjust adj_corner=UpperLeft; //Corner //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBtn *btn[]; int num_buttons; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { long wnd=ChartID(); int sub_wnd=ChartWindowOnDropped(); ArrayFree(btn); int n=0; num_buttons=0; for(int y=0;y<3;y++) { for(int x=0;x<3;x++) { ArrayResize(btn,n+1); btn[n]=new CBtn; btn[n].Create(wnd,sub_wnd,"3dButtons_"+(string)MathRand(),x*152+10,y*152+10,200,200); btn[n].Resources("img\\200_1.bmp","img\\200_2.bmp","img\\200_3.bmp","img\\200_4.bmp","img\\200_5.bmp","img\\200_6.bmp"); btn[n].AddText(80,80,"Arial",25,clrWhite,"Button"+(string)(n+1)); switch(adj_corner) { case UpperLeft: btn[n].SetAnchor(ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); btn[n].SetCorner(CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); break; case UpperRight: btn[n].SetAnchor(ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER); btn[n].SetCorner(CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); break; case LowerLeft: btn[n].SetAnchor(ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER); btn[n].SetCorner(CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); break; case LowerRight: btn[n].SetAnchor(ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER); btn[n].SetCorner(CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER); break; } btn[n].Paint(); n++; } } ChartRedraw(); num_buttons=ArraySize(btn); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { for(int i=0;i<num_buttons;i++) delete btn[i]; ArrayFree(btn); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { for(int i=0;i<num_buttons;i++) btn[i].Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12637
