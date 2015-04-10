CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ozymandias_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4626
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ozymandias.mq5 (10.13 KB) view
ozymandias_htf.mq5 (11.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Ozymandias indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;   // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Ozymandias.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12604

AFL_Winner AFL_Winner

The ALF Winner indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.

NRatio_Signal NRatio_Signal

The NRatio_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend using the NRatio indicator values with a fixed timeframe.

A class for working with free form buttons A class for working with free form buttons

This class is designed for creating interactive buttons with various states on a price chart.

Class СBmpButtonTransparent Class СBmpButtonTransparent

A class for a transparent button.