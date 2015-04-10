Join our fan page
Risk Manager - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 12954
-
The risk manager controls and limits the overall loss for the account, and the loss for every deal.
It includes Trailing Stop for the account. When exceeding the preset values (in %) the open positions are closed by market orders. All pending orders are removed.
A balance check is performed once a day when the date changes. It uses the trade server time, i. e. the time of the last quote.
The EA has been tested on a real account for FORTS derivatives market and on a demo account MetaQuotes-Demo for FOREX.
Expert Advisor parameters:
- Day Risk % - maximum percentage of loss for a day.
- Deal Risk % - maximum percentage of loss for every deal. Zero value disables this function.
- Trailing Stop % - trailing stop percentage for a day profit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12641
