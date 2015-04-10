CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5830
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                            // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;          // Indicator timeframe for calculation
//---- Moving Average 1 parameters
input uint   MAPeriod1=7;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType1=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MAPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- Moving Average 2 parameters
input uint   MAPeriod2=21;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType2=MODE_SMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MAPrice2=PRICE_CLOSE;
  2. The input parameters of ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
    //---- Indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrBlueViolet;              // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Displaying the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // The corner in which to display the symbol
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alert settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering the indication
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // The number of alerts

If several ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ForexProfitBoost_2nbSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 1. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Fig. 2. The ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12716

Risk Manager Risk Manager

The Expert Advisor controls and limits the overall loss for the account, and the loss for every deal. It includes Trailing Stop for the account.

Class СBmpButtonTransparent Class СBmpButtonTransparent

A class for a transparent button.

TrendlessAG_HTF TrendlessAG_HTF

The TrendlessAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_RangeExpansionIndex Exp_RangeExpansionIndex

The Exp_RangeExpansionIndex EA is based in the signals generated by the RangeExpansionIndex oscillator.