CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_AdaptiveCyberCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5061
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
exp_adaptivecybercycle.mq5 (6.93 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cybercycle.mq5 (8.5 KB) view
adaptivecybercycle.mq5 (9.04 KB) view
adaptivervi.mq5 (9.76 KB) view
adaptivecgoscillator.mq5 (7.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor Exp_AdaptiveCyberCycle is built on the base of indicator Adaptive Cyber Cycle. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line. In input parameters of the Expert Advisor is possibility to use the expert Advisor with the same indicators Adaptive CG Oscillator, CyberCycle and Adaptive RVI.

Place AdaptiveCyberCycle.ex5, CyberCycle.ex5, AdaptiveRVI.ex5, AdaptiveCGOscillator.ex5 and CyclePeriod.ex5   complied files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1063

Exp_AroonSignal Exp_AroonSignal

The Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from the AroonSignal signal indicator

Exp_3Parabolic Exp_3Parabolic

The trading system based on the three Parabolics with three different Time Frames

GO GO

The Expert Advisor analyses four Moving Averages: open, high, low, close. On its basis it calculates GO value and opens position according to its value

Lucky Lucky

Simple scalper