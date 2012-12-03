Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10823
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Serg_ASV, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7464.
How it works
If the price moves 'Shift' points or more for one tick, a position is opened in the direction opposite to the movement of the price. As the position is profitable (at any minimum value), it closes.
How it works means that Shift value is 3, spread is equal to 2.
Parameters
- Lots - Position volume.
- Shift - Price change to open a position.
- Limit - Loss value in points to close a position.
NoteThe Expert Advisor testing in the strategy tester is likely to be unreliable. It must be tested on a demo account.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1107
The Expert Advisor analyses four Moving Averages: open, high, low, close. On its basis it calculates GO value and opens position according to its valueExp_AdaptiveCyberCycle
The Expert Advisor Exp_AdaptiveCyberCycle is built on the basis of the Adaptive Cyber Cycle indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line.
The oscillator with two lines based on Bollinger Bands, BearsPower and BullsPowerBarsMaxMinSystem
The Three-Bar High/Low System indicator by Larry Williams