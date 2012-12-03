CodeBaseSections
Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev
10823
(23)
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Serg_ASV, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7464.

How it works

If the price moves 'Shift' points or more for one tick, a position is opened in the direction opposite to the movement of the price. As the position is profitable (at any minimum value), it closes.

 

How it works means that Shift value is 3, spread is equal to 2.

Parameters

  • Lots - Position volume.
  • Shift - Price change to open a position.
  • Limit - Loss value in points to close a position.

Note

The Expert Advisor testing in the strategy tester is likely to be unreliable. It must be tested on a demo account.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1107

