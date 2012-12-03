Join our fan page
Exp_3Parabolic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5279
The trading system based on the signals of three technical indicators iSAR Parabolic. The signal is formed when third Parabolic's bar is closing and its signal is approved by signals of trend of two other Parabolics.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1068
