Exp_AroonSignal - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from signal indicator AroonSignal. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a new colored diamond that means that there is rearrangement of the indicator Aroon from overbought/oversold zones and vise versa.
Place AroonSignal.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1066
