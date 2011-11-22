Join our fan page
Adaptive CG Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Adaptive CG Oscillator is a CG Oscillator that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.
Conventional oscillators require constant adjustments of the smoothing period to the current market condition. In this indicator such an adjustment is executed automatically. This is achieved by using the additional CyclePeriod indicator that calculates the indicator smoothing period for the current market condition.
The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.
Place the CyclePeriod indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
