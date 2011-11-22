CodeBaseSections
Adaptive CG Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8757
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Adaptive CG Oscillator is a CG Oscillator that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.

Conventional oscillators require constant adjustments of the smoothing period to the current market condition. In this indicator such an adjustment is executed automatically. This is achieved by using the additional CyclePeriod indicator that calculates the indicator smoothing period for the current market condition.

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.

Place the CyclePeriod indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Adaptive CG Oscillator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/568

XXDPO XXDPO

Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) shows the market overbought/oversold states and also can be used for getting buy/sell signals.

Cycle Period Cycle Period

This indicator is designed for measurement of a financial asset price change periodicity. Cycle Period allows to create adaptive versions of oscillators.

X2MA NRTR X2MA NRTR

The hybrid of the universal moving average and NRTR indicator. In this indicator the values of the moving average are corrected with the help of NRTR algorithm (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).

iBeta iBeta

The indicator of covariation, correlation and Beta ratio of two symbols.