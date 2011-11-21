Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Adaptive Cyber Cycle is a Cyber Cycle indicator that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.



Conventional oscillators require constant adjustments of the smoothing period to the current market condition. In this indicator such an adjustment is executed automatically. The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.



Place the CyclePeriod indicator compiled file to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.