The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author ExpertTrader, link to the original - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8894.

How it works

GO is calculated using the following formula:

GO=((C-O)+(H-O)+(L-O)+(C-L)+(C-H))*V;

Where C, O, H, L - Moving Average value on Close, Open, High, Low prices. V - signal bar volume.

If the value of GO is greater than 0, a buy order is opened, if less - the buy order is closed and a sell order is opened.

The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

Parameters

Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.

MaximumRisk - Risk (default value Lots=0).

Shift - Bar on which indicators are checked: 0 - forming bar, 1 - first formed bar.

MAPeriod - MA period.

MAShift - MA shift.

MAMethod - MA method.

VolVolume - Volume.

OpenLevel - If the value of GO exceeds the level, a buy order is opened; if it is less than -OpenLevel, a sell order is opened.

CloseLevelDif - Difference between opening and closing level value should be set in positive value. Closing level must be equal or less than the opening level).

ShowGO - Display GO value on chart comments.

Note

If OpenLevel has 0 value, bar volume value do not influence so OpenLevel and CloseLevelDif parameters are included. These parameters are absent in the source. External parameters have been included for Moving Average.

...