The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author ExpertTrader, link to the original - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8894.
How it works
GO is calculated using the following formula:
GO=((C-O)+(H-O)+(L-O)+(C-L)+(C-H))*V;
Where C, O, H, L - Moving Average value on Close, Open, High, Low prices. V - signal bar volume.
If the value of GO is greater than 0, a buy order is opened, if less - the buy order is closed and a sell order is opened.
The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.
Parameters
- Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.
- MaximumRisk - Risk (default value Lots=0).
- Shift - Bar on which indicators are checked: 0 - forming bar, 1 - first formed bar.
- MAPeriod - MA period.
- MAShift - MA shift.
- MAMethod - MA method.
- VolVolume - Volume.
- OpenLevel - If the value of GO exceeds the level, a buy order is opened; if it is less than -OpenLevel, a sell order is opened.
- CloseLevelDif - Difference between opening and closing level value should be set in positive value. Closing level must be equal or less than the opening level).
- ShowGO - Display GO value on chart comments.
NoteIf OpenLevel has 0 value, bar volume value do not influence so OpenLevel and CloseLevelDif parameters are included. These parameters are absent in the source. External parameters have been included for Moving Average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1106
