Coin Congress to Be Held on 23-24 July 2014

The ambitious two-day Coin Congress is going to be held on 23rd and 24th July and expected to bring in some celebrated Bitcoin experts to talk on the issues related to the digital currency. The organizers of the event have tight agenda wherein the speakers are expected to put their views on digital currency, monetization, integration, and user acquisition.

The panelists will also be discussing about the things that are holding Bitcoin back from going mainstream. They will analyze why in five years of existence, the ecosystem has grown tremendously with millions of users worldwide yet it is unable to go mainstream.To promote the event and reach to maximum people, the organizers Coin Congress entered into partnership with several media organizations as well. Whereas they announced that Coin Telegraph is an official media partner, the Bitcoin Society will be doing live video coverage of all panel discussion to be held during the two-day event.The announcement also came that Coin Congress is excited to partner with BitGive Foundation, an organization focusing on improving public health and the environment through Bitcoin for the two-day event.To be held at Hilton Union Square, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, the event will began with an address by Alan Safahi who will be providing an overview of the state of Bitcoin, past, present and future. He will be discussing the roles and responsibilities of various players and how mass adoption for Bitcoin can be done.In a tweet the organizers of the event said that they are excited to have Lee Fox, founder of PeerSpring enrich the ‘Battling Perception’ panel with her philanthropic nature. Lee, a youth culture expert focused the seismic shifts of popular culture and the digital revolution, will be putting her views on the digital currency and her experience running PeerSpring.A self-described youthologist Lee will help the audience talking about what motivates people to give and how young people drive popular culture and mash-up new approaches to just about everything. As she shares the views of hundreds of Bitcoin supporters that emerging social finance vehicles such as Bitcoin will ultimately be used for social good, the organizers hope audience will benefit from listening to her.For individuals entrance ticket has been kept at $350. Whereas those who get late registration will be charged $400, the persons buying onsite entrance ticket will be paying $450. Apart from credit cards, the event organizers also accepting digital currencies like Bitcoin , Dogecoin, and Litecoin.