Nexus Market Analysis – Fundamental Engine & WebRequest Setup

Nexus Market Analysis is an analysis-only utility for MetaTrader 4.





It does not open, modify or close trades automatically.





The optional Fundamental Engine provides additional market context for supported GOLD and OIL instruments.





Fundamental BIAS is informational only and does not modify the Nexus SIGN or ENTRY logic.









1. Fundamental Engine data sources





For GOLD, Nexus uses selected FRED data related to:





• U.S. real yields

• broad U.S. dollar conditions





For OIL, Nexus uses selected data related to:





• U.S. crude oil inventories

• Cushing inventories

• gasoline inventories

• distillate inventories

• broad U.S. dollar conditions





Each user must use their own personal API keys.





Nexus does not provide shared FRED or EIA API keys.









2. FRED API key





A personal FRED API key is required for GOLD Fundamental BIAS and is also used by the OIL Fundamental Engine.





Obtain your key from the official FRED website:









Then open:





MetaTrader 4 → Nexus Inputs





Paste the key into:





InpFundamentalFREDAPIKey









FRED API Terms





Use of FRED data is subject to the official FRED API Terms of Use:









This product uses the FRED® API but is not endorsed or certified by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.









3. EIA API key





The OIL Fundamental Engine also requires a personal U.S. Energy Information Administration API key.





Register here:









Then open:





MetaTrader 4 → Nexus Inputs





Paste the key into:





InpFundamentalEIAAPIKey





Nexus is not endorsed, sponsored or approved by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.









4. Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 4





Open:





Tools → Options → Expert Advisors





Enable:





Allow WebRequest for listed URL





Add these addresses one by one:









Their purpose is:





FRED → fundamental GOLD/OIL data

EIA → OIL inventory data

Fair Economy Media → Nexus Economic Calendar





Press OK after adding the addresses.









5. Nexus Inputs





For GOLD:





InpFundamentalFREDAPIKey = your personal FRED API key





For OIL:





InpFundamentalFREDAPIKey = your personal FRED API key

InpFundamentalEIAAPIKey = your personal EIA API key





Do not add quotation marks around the keys.





After updating Nexus Inputs, allow the Fundamental Engine time to request and process the data.









6. Fundamental Engine is optional





FRED and EIA API keys are required only for the optional Fundamental Engine.





Without these keys, you can still use Nexus technical features such as:





• Order Blocks

• Fair Value Gaps

• Imbalance zones

• Support and Resistance

• IDM

• Gaps

• ATR information

• SIGN

• ENTRY

• Daily information

• supported futures and expiration information





The Economic Calendar does not use your FRED or EIA API keys.









7. Fundamental BIAS states





Depending on the available data, Nexus may display:





BULLISH

BEARISH

NEUTRAL

CONFLICT





For supported crude-oil symbols, Nexus can recognize supported Brent and WTI/crude-oil instruments depending on broker symbol naming.





Heating Oil is not supported by the Fundamental BIAS module.





Fundamental BIAS provides additional information only.





It does not override or modify SIGN or ENTRY.









8. Protect your API keys





Your FRED and EIA API keys are personal credentials.





Do not share them publicly.





Avoid publishing:





• screenshots showing API keys

• .set files containing API keys

• templates containing API keys

• copied configuration text containing API keys





If a key is accidentally exposed, replace or revoke it using the relevant provider's account tools.









9. Troubleshooting





If Nexus displays SETUP REQUIRED, check:





1. The correct API key is entered in Nexus Inputs.

2. Allow WebRequest for listed URL is enabled.

3. The required URLs were added exactly as shown above.

4. MetaTrader 4 has internet access.

5. The external service is currently available.





For GOLD, check the FRED key and FRED WebRequest address.





For OIL, check both FRED and EIA keys and addresses.





For the Economic Calendar, check:









External services can occasionally be unavailable or change their access conditions.









10. Important





Nexus Market Analysis is an analytical utility.





It does not perform automatic trade execution.





Fundamental information, economic events, technical zones and signals displayed by Nexus are provided for analytical purposes only.





External data may be delayed, unavailable or changed by the respective data provider.





Trading and investment decisions remain entirely the responsibility of the user.









Official resources





FRED API Key:





FRED API Terms of Use:





EIA API Registration:





EIA Open Data Documentation: