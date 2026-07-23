1. Connect Binance to MT5: How the Workflow Works

How to Connect Binance to MT5 - MT5 to Binance 2.33 Manual

To connect Binance to MT5, install MT5 to Binance on a normal MetaTrader 5 chart, allow the required Binance endpoints in WebRequest, and use a dedicated Binance API key. Start in DataFeed mode to create and synchronize custom Binance symbols, then use Trade mode on those symbols to place and manage supported Binance orders from MT5.

MT5 to Binance is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides these two related workflows:

DataFeed mode creates Binance custom symbols in MT5 and loads market data and history.

Trade mode provides a manual panel that sends supported order actions to Binance through the Binance APIs.

The current version supports Binance Spot, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures. It is a bridge, not a native Binance MetaTrader broker connection. Binance remains the execution venue and source of account state.

Individual API Bridge, Not an Institutional Gateway

MT5 to Binance runs inside your own MetaTrader terminal and signs supported requests with the dedicated Binance API credentials you configure. It is an individual-account API bridge, not a broker-hosted MT5 server, custodial service, or institutional gateway. You remain responsible for the Binance account, API permissions, terminal runtime, selected market, and every submitted order.

If a company needs broker-level onboarding, managed custody, sub-account infrastructure, or institutional connectivity, that is a different integration scope. This manual covers the local TradingKit panel and data-feed workflow for an account you control.

Use MT5 to Binance for the manual trading-panel and market-data workflow. For automatic trade mirroring from another account or Expert Advisor, use Binance Copier.

Choose the workflow that matches your goal

Goal Workflow Load Binance custom symbols, quotes, and history into MT5 for chart analysis Start one DataFeed instance and keep it running. Place and manage supported Binance orders manually from an MT5 chart Complete DataFeed setup, open the generated custom-symbol chart, and attach a separate Trade instance. Copy eligible trades from another MT5 account or Expert Advisor automatically Use the separate Binance Copier product rather than the manual panel. Log in to Binance as a native MT5 broker account This workflow is not provided; MT5 to Binance is an API bridge and Binance remains the execution venue.

Select the workflow before entering credentials or testing orders. Mixing a manual panel and an automatic copier on the same account without a documented separation can create duplicated or unexpected actions.

Official Links

Contents

Connection model and product scope API-key security and first-order safeguards MetaTrader WebRequest setup Inputs, DataFeed mode, and Trade mode Spot, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures workflows First execution test and order reconciliation Troubleshooting Binance and MetaTrader errors Runtime boundaries and final checklist

2. Security Before Installation

Create a dedicated Binance API key for this connection. Enable only the account-data and trading permissions required by the selected market. Keep withdrawal permission disabled. Binance treats both the API key and secret as sensitive credentials, so do not put them in screenshots, support messages, source files, or public presets.

Where practical, restrict the key to the public IP address of the PC or VPS that runs MT5. Confirm that the address is stable before enabling an IP restriction. If the address changes, Binance may reject signed requests even though the key and secret are correct.

Start with the smallest valid order. Verify the symbol, side, order type, quantity, account mode, fees, and final status in Binance before increasing size.

3. MetaTrader WebRequest Setup

MT5 blocks web access unless the required hosts are explicitly allowed.

Open Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add the required entries separately. Do not combine several hosts on one line.

The version 2.33 source identifies these Binance.com entries:

https://api.binance.com https://www.binance.com https://fapi.binance.com https://dapi.binance.com stream.binance.com fstream.binance.com dstream.binance.com ws-api.binance.com ws-fapi.binance.com

For Binance.US Spot, use the corresponding binance.us hosts and set Use Binance US = true . The EA checks the endpoints needed for the selected mode and reports entries that may be missing.

WebRequest is synchronous and cannot run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, an MQL5 Market demo can show inputs and interface behavior but cannot prove live Binance connectivity or order execution. Perform the real connection check on a normal MT5 chart and a controlled account.

4. Input Parameters

Input Purpose API Key Binance API key used by signed account and trading requests. Secret Key Binance secret used to sign requests. Keep it private. Mode Selects DataFeed or Trade . Show status bar Displays connection and request status on the chart. Alert if error occurs Shows an MT5 alert when the EA returns an error. Days to load history Number of days requested during the initial history load. Binance quotes hours offset Applies an hour offset to imported Binance quote times. Leave at zero unless a tested workflow requires an offset. Use Binance US Uses Binance.US Spot endpoints instead of Binance.com. Display color and font inputs Control the appearance of orders, positions, buttons, and panel text.

Do not change several connection inputs at once during diagnosis. Test one mode, one market, and one symbol first.

5. DataFeed Mode

Use DataFeed when the goal is Binance charts and history inside MT5.

Attach MT5 to Binance to one chart. Select Mode = DataFeed . Configure Days to load history and leave Binance quotes hours offset = 0 for the first test. Confirm that the endpoint check passes. Wait for the custom-symbol catalog and initial history to load. Open Market Watch, locate the required Binance custom symbol, and open its chart.

Version 2.33 uses these suffixes:

.bins for Spot;

.binf for USD-M Futures;

.binc for COIN-M Futures.

For example, the exact symbol shown in MT5 may include a suffix rather than the plain Binance name. Use the suffix to confirm which Binance market the chart represents.

Only one active DataFeed owner is allowed. If another DataFeed instance already owns the feed, the second instance does not become an independent publisher. Keep one DataFeed chart running and use the generated custom-symbol charts for analysis.

The EA loads recent M1 history, continues history synchronization, updates quotes through Binance streams, and attempts bounded repairs when it detects gaps. Rate-limit responses cause a cooldown rather than immediate repeated requests. A chart may need time to warm up after initial installation, terminal restart, or a large history request.

6. Trade Mode and Market Selection

Use Trade for manual order entry through the on-chart panel.

Complete DataFeed setup so the required custom symbol exists. Open the custom-symbol chart for the intended market. Attach a separate MT5 to Binance instance with Mode = Trade . Enter API Key and Secret Key in Inputs. Confirm that the status field reports a usable connection and that balances or trading objects match Binance.

The current chart suffix determines whether the Trade instance uses Spot, USD-M Futures, or COIN-M Futures. Do not remove a suffix or attach Trade mode to an unrelated broker symbol. Confirm the market in Binance before sending an order.

Binance.US mode is intended for the supported Spot workflow. The Binance.com Futures branches are not selected when Use Binance US = true .

7. Order Types and Entry Fields

The version 2.33 order-type selector provides:

Market ;

Limit ;

StopLimit .

The panel sends BUY or SELL requests through the API function for the selected market. Market orders use the current market reference. Limit orders require an entry price. Stop-limit orders require both an entry price and a stop-limit trigger price.

The Entry Size field represents the quantity used for the request after market-specific normalization. The panel checks the current symbol rules, including minimum quantity, quantity step, and notional constraints, before submission. A value accepted for one symbol may be invalid for another.

For Spot, SELL normally uses an available asset balance; it does not create a leveraged short position. For Futures, order size is a contract quantity and must be reviewed together with leverage, margin mode, and position mode.

Stop Loss and Take Profit fields are passed with supported Futures requests. They are not a substitute for checking the resulting Binance orders. Verify every protective order in Binance after entry because an invalid trigger, quantity, position mode, or exchange rule can reject a linked request.

8. Spot, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures

Spot

Spot uses asset balances and the Spot API. Confirm that the account holds the asset required for a SELL and enough quote currency for a BUY. Check the minimum quantity and notional value for the selected pair.

USD-M Futures

USD-M uses the Futures API and quote-currency margin. Version 2.33 reads the current Futures position mode and symbol leverage for validation and sizing context. Confirm whether the Binance account uses ONE_WAY or HEDGE , then verify that the resulting position side matches the intended action.

COIN-M Futures

COIN-M uses coin-margined contracts and the COIN-M API. Contract size and settlement asset differ from USD-M. Review the Binance contract specification instead of assuming that one MT5 unit has the same economic value across the two Futures markets.

9. First Execution Test

Use this sequence before normal trading:

Choose one liquid symbol and confirm its .bins , .binf , or .binc suffix. Check API permissions and the current Binance account or Futures wallet. Confirm Market , Limit , or StopLimit in the panel. Enter the smallest quantity that satisfies the displayed exchange rules. For a limit or stop-limit request, verify every price field relative to the current market. Click BUY or SELL once. Read the complete MT5 status field and Experts log. Open Binance order history and confirm symbol, side, type, quantity, price, status, and fees. Test cancellation of a pending order. For a Futures position, test the panel close action with the same small size.

Do not repeat a request merely because the chart did not update immediately. First determine whether Binance accepted, rejected, or is still processing the original request.

10. Orders, Positions, and Reconciliation

Trade mode displays supported open orders and positions on the chart. Cancel controls call the corresponding Spot, USD-M, or COIN-M cancellation function. The USD-M position close control submits a market close request using the detected position mode.

The EA uses user-data streams and periodic REST snapshots to reconcile account state. Short display delays can occur. Binance order history and account state remain authoritative. When the MT5 panel and Binance disagree, stop submitting new orders, wait for reconciliation, and review the full status and log output.

Version 2.33 recognizes Binance rate-limit responses and defers some REST snapshots while using available stream or cached state. Do not restart the EA repeatedly to bypass a cooldown; that can create more requests and extend the problem.

11. Troubleshooting

Missing endpoint or WebRequest error 4014

Add the exact host reported by the EA under Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Check spelling, protocol, and whether Binance.com or Binance.US is selected. Restart the EA after correcting the list.

Binance error -2015

Check the API key, secret, trading permission, IP restriction, selected market, and Binance.com versus Binance.US setting. Do not solve this error by enabling withdrawal permission.

Binance error -1021

Synchronize the Windows clock and retry only after confirming that the original order was not accepted. Signed requests depend on timestamps.

Invalid quantity, precision, or notional

Use the current exchange information for the exact custom symbol. Reduce unnecessary decimal places and ensure the request satisfies minimum quantity, quantity step, price tick, and notional rules.

Futures position-mode error

Check whether the account uses One-way or Hedge Mode. Verify the position side and current Binance settings. Do not change the account mode while positions or orders are active.

DataFeed chart is empty

Keep one DataFeed instance active, check the endpoint list, wait for the initial catalog and history warmup, and review the Experts log for HTTP 418, HTTP 429, symbol, or history errors. Start with fewer history days when diagnosing a rate-limited connection.

12. Operational Boundaries

MT5, the EA, the chart, and the network connection must remain available for live updates and panel actions.

The product does not turn Binance into an MT5 broker server.

It does not guarantee order acceptance, fill price, latency, or uninterrupted connectivity.

The Strategy Tester cannot verify WebRequest-based Binance connectivity.

Binance can change API behavior, permissions, symbol rules, and rate limits.

Exchange state and order history are authoritative when they differ from the MT5 display.

Automatic EA trade copying is a separate Binance Copier workflow.

13. Final Checklist

Dedicated API key created.

Withdrawal permission disabled.

Required hosts added separately to the MT5 allowlist.

Correct DataFeed or Trade mode selected.

Correct custom-symbol suffix confirmed.

Spot, USD-M, COIN-M, or Binance.US workflow confirmed.

Futures leverage, margin mode, and position mode checked where applicable.

Minimum-size order tested and verified in Binance.

Pending-order cancellation tested.

Position close workflow tested where applicable.

Status field and Experts log reviewed.

Credentials excluded from screenshots, presets, and support messages.

14. Frequently Asked Questions

Does Binance support MetaTrader 5 natively?

Binance does not become a native MT5 broker account in this workflow. MT5 to Binance is an API bridge running inside your MetaTrader terminal, while Binance remains the execution venue and source of balances, orders, positions, and exchange rules.

Can I connect both Binance Spot and Futures to MT5?

Version 2.33 supports Binance Spot, USD-M Futures, and COIN-M Futures through separate custom-symbol suffixes and API branches. Binance.US mode is limited to the supported Spot workflow. Confirm the selected market, symbol mapping, margin mode, leverage, and position mode before sending an order.

Does MT5 to Binance automatically copy trades from an Expert Advisor?

No. Trade mode is a manual Binance order panel. Use the separate Binance MT5 Copier when supported manual or Expert Advisor trades must be synchronized automatically between MT5 and Binance Futures.

Which Binance API permissions are required?

Use a dedicated API key with only the account-reading and trading permissions required by the selected market. Keep withdrawal permission disabled, hide the key and secret from screenshots or support messages, and restrict the key to a stable IP address where practical.

Can I test Binance connectivity in MT5 Strategy Tester?

No. MQL5 WebRequest does not run in Strategy Tester, so the Market demo can show the interface and inputs but cannot prove Binance API connectivity or order execution. Perform the first end-to-end check on a normal MT5 chart with the smallest valid controlled order, then verify the result directly in Binance.