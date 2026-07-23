Stop Paying For EAs That Hide How They Work

XAUUSD Automation That Shows You Everything. Before You Spend A Cent.

Most EA descriptions on this platform share one quality. They tell you what the system achieves without explaining how it achieves it. Growth percentages. Win rates. Vague references to proprietary signal logic or intelligent position management. The result is presented. The mechanism is concealed.

That concealment is not accidental. A system with genuine, examinable logic does not need vague language to describe it. Clear logic can be described clearly. When the description cannot be specific, it is usually because specificity would raise questions the developer prefers not to answer.

Nova GOLD Breakout works differently. Here is exactly how it operates.

The Mechanism. Fully Described.

Every day, the EA defines a range on XAUUSD M1 using a configurable time window. The high and low of that window become the breakout levels for the session. When price crosses one of those levels, the first trade opens with a hard stop loss placed at the opposite side of the range.

If price moves toward the target and then pulls back to the broken level, a second entry fires in the same direction. Same stop. Same logic. The retest is treated as a second entry opportunity, not as a reversal signal.

If the breakout fails and price pushes through the other side of the range, a fallback trade opens in the new direction. The failed move becomes the signal for the next trade.

Hard stop on every position. No martingale. No grid. No position stacking. Up to four trades per session, each one defined, each one independent, each one closed cleanly at either the target or the stop.

That is the complete mechanism. Nothing is concealed in the description because there is nothing that needs concealing.

Verify It Before You Spend Anything

The free demo is in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and watch the three stages play out on real historical data. See the breakout entries, the retest entries, the fallback trades. See what a session that closes at the stop looks like versus one that hits the target. Form your own opinion based on what you actually see, not what a description told you to believe.

Every live session also gets posted on the Nova Telegram channel the same day with chart screenshots and trade details. Watch it in current market conditions before making any decision.

See Nova GOLD Breakout On MQL5

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

An EA with nothing to hide does not need vague language to describe it. The mechanism is either examinable or it is not. Nova GOLD Breakout is.