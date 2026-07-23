Binance MT5 Copier 1.25: Setup, API Security, Symbol Mapping, and Risk Controls

1. Copy Trades Between MT5 and Binance Futures

Binance MT5 Copier 1.25 - Setup and User Manual

Binance MT5 Copier synchronizes supported positions and orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance USD-M Futures. Use it to connect your own MT5 and Binance Futures workflows while keeping copy direction, eligible trades, symbol mapping, destination sizing, and protective-order options under your control.

The copier has two directions:

Master mode: copy supported MT5 positions and pending orders to Binance Futures.

Slave mode: copy supported Binance Futures positions to MetaTrader 5.

Choose this copier for synchronization between your own accounts. For manual Binance order entry and market data inside MT5, use the separate MT5 to Binance panel; Binance native Copy Trading, lead-trader marketplace, and Spot workflows remain separate services.

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Contents

Copier scope, version boundary, and API-key security MetaTrader network setup and first connection Copy direction, Magic Number filtering, and symbol mapping Positions, pending orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Destination sizing and position modes Risk controls, synchronization, and runtime requirements First controlled end-to-end test Demo limitations, troubleshooting, and final checklist

2. Verified Feature Set for Version 1.25

This manual describes the verified feature set prepared for public MQL5 Market version 1.25. Confirm that the listing reports version 1.25 before using this manual; until then, follow the documentation supplied with the current public download.

Version 1.25 supports two copy directions, Magic Number filtering, market and pending-order copying, optional Stop Loss and Take Profit copying, simple or custom symbol mapping, four destination-size modes, position-mode synchronization, and configurable synchronization intervals. It also validates the required REST and WebSocket hosts at startup and alerts with the exact entries missing from the MetaTrader allow list.

3. API Key Security

Create a dedicated Binance API key for this copier. Enable only the account-reading and USD-M Futures trading permissions required for the selected workflow. Do not enable withdrawal permission.

If the terminal or VPS has a stable public IP, restrict the key to that IP in Binance API Management. Treat the API key and secret as passwords:

never publish them in screenshots, videos, logs, presets, support messages, or source control;

do not reuse a key created for unrelated software;

revoke the key immediately if it may have been exposed;

create and verify a replacement key before deleting a working key during planned rotation.

The secret is shown only when the key is created. Store it securely before closing the Binance API Management page.

4. MetaTrader Network Setup

The copier uses Binance REST and WebSocket services. In MetaTrader 5, open Tools, Options, Expert Advisors and enable WebRequest for the required Binance endpoints.

The public 1.25 implementation uses the Binance Futures REST host and Futures socket hosts. Add the addresses shown by the EA connection alert separately. The primary endpoints used by this build include:

Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader and allow algorithmic trading for the Expert Advisor. Keep outbound HTTPS and secure WebSocket traffic available in the firewall, router, VPN, and VPS configuration.

5. Installation and First Connection

Install Binance MT5 Copier from MQL5 Market in MetaTrader 5. Open a chart and attach the Expert Advisor. Enter the Binance API key and secret in Inputs. Select the copy direction before enabling synchronization. Configure symbol mapping, destination sizing, Magic Number filtering, Stop Loss and Take Profit options, and position mode. Add the required Binance endpoints to the MetaTrader allowed list. Enable Algo Trading and confirm that the EA reports a successful Binance connection. Perform the first test with one mapped symbol and the smallest valid size.

Do not increase exposure until the source and destination symbols, direction, quantity, position mode, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and close behavior have all been verified.

6. Copy Direction

Copy Direction Mode selects the direction.

Copy FROM MT5 TO Binance (Master Mode) is Master mode. The copier watches eligible MT5 positions and, when enabled, eligible pending orders. It submits corresponding actions to Binance Futures.

Copy FROM Binance TO MT5 (Slave Mode) is Slave mode. The copier reads Binance Futures positions and mirrors supported position changes in MetaTrader 5.

The modes are directional. Do not attach two instances in opposite directions to the same workflow unless a separately tested design explicitly prevents feedback and duplicate execution.

7. Magic Number Filtering

Magic numbers to copy (comma-separated; 0=manual trades; empty=copy all) controls which MT5 trades are eligible in Master mode.

An empty value copies all eligible Magic Numbers.

0 includes manual MT5 trades.

Multiple values can be entered as a comma-separated list.

Check the source position or order Magic Number before assuming it will be copied. Another EA can use Magic Number 0, so 0 should not automatically be treated as proof of manual origin.

8. Symbol Mapping

Symbol Mapping Mode selects Simple or Custom mapping.

Simple mapping removes common broker suffixes and converts the resulting symbol toward a Binance USDT Futures symbol. This is a convenience rule, not proof that a Binance contract exists.

Custom mapping uses Custom Mappings (Example: EURUSD=EURUSDT,GBPUSD=GBPUSDT) entries in this form:

MT5Symbol=BinanceSymbol,MT5Symbol2=BinanceSymbol2

Use Custom mapping whenever the broker symbol does not map unambiguously. Verify the exact Binance symbol, contract type, price scale, and quantity rules before the first copy. A missing custom symbol is skipped rather than guessed in Custom mode.

9. Positions, Pending Orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit

Copy All Orders (Market/Limit/Stop) enables supported market, limit, and stop-order synchronization from MT5 to Binance Futures.

Copy Stop Loss and Copy Take Profit control whether eligible Stop Loss and Take Profit values are copied and later reconciled.

Exchange order models are not identical. A MetaTrader pending order can require a different Binance order type, trigger field, quantity precision, or position-side value. Confirm each order type separately:

one market position; one limit order; one stop order; one Stop Loss update; one Take Profit update; one cancellation and one close.

Read both the MetaTrader Journal and Binance order history after every first-time test.

10. Destination Size Modes

Lot Size Type provides four methods.

Fixed

Fixed Lot Size supplies a fixed destination amount before exchange filter normalization.

Multiplier

The source MT5 size is multiplied by Lot Multiplier .

Per 1000 Balance

The current MT5 account balance is divided by 1000 and multiplied by Lot Size per 1000 of Balance .

Risk Percentage

In public version 1.25, Risk Percentage derives an amount from MT5 account balance and the current symbol price. It is not stop-loss-based risk sizing and does not calculate the maximum loss of the copied trade from its Stop Loss.

Every mode is then subject to Binance symbol minimum quantity, maximum quantity, step size, and precision. Treat the result as an execution parameter to verify, not a recommendation or guaranteed risk amount.

11. Hedge and One-Way Position Modes

Sync Position Modes (Hedge/One-Way) enables position-mode synchronization where supported. MetaTrader hedging or netting and Binance Hedge or One-Way mode represent positions differently.

Verify the destination mode before copying. A side or reduce-only mismatch can reject an order or produce a different position structure. Do not change the Binance position mode while synchronized positions or orders are active unless the complete transition has been tested.

12. Copier Risk Controls

Maximum Daily Loss in account currency (positive value, 0 = disabled) checks the change between the tracked start-of-day MT5 equity and current MT5 equity. Maximum Drawdown % (0 = disabled) compares MT5 balance and equity. A value of 0 disables the corresponding check.

Emergency Stop (stops all copying) stops copier activity while enabled. A risk-limit breach blocks new copier actions handled by the risk check. These controls are not an exchange-side protective order and do not guarantee that existing MT5 or Binance positions will be flattened.

Use separate account-level risk controls where closing existing exposure is required. Test the copier limits with small demo values before relying on their blocking behavior.

13. Synchronization and Runtime

Position Synchronization Interval (seconds) controls periodic position synchronization. TP/SL Verification Interval (seconds) controls periodic Stop Loss and Take Profit verification. Enable Position Synchronization (disable if issues occur) can disable the cleanup pass when diagnosing a synchronization problem.

Synchronization requires a running MetaTrader terminal, an active Expert Advisor, working network access, valid Binance credentials, and available Binance services. It stops when the local terminal or the migrated MetaTrader hosting environment is inactive.

After a terminal restart or network interruption, compare the complete source and destination state before allowing additional copying. Check positions, pending orders, quantity, side, position mode, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and any stale orders.

14. First End-to-End Test

Use controlled accounts and the smallest valid quantity.

Select one symbol with an explicit mapping. Confirm the source and destination position modes. Restrict Master mode to one known Magic Number if possible. Open one small source position without Stop Loss or Take Profit and verify the destination. Add Stop Loss and Take Profit, then verify the destination update. Close the source and verify the destination close. Repeat with one limit order and one stop order when pending-order copying is enabled. Restart MetaTrader, wait for synchronization, and compare both sides before the next order.

Do not use a production-size position as the first synchronization test.

15. MQL5 Market Demo Limitation

MQL5 Market Expert Advisor demos run in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. MetaTrader does not execute WebRequest() in Strategy Tester, so the Market demo cannot prove live Binance API connectivity or end-to-end Futures synchronization.

Use the Market demo to inspect the interface and inputs. Perform the first API and synchronization check in a controlled normal-chart environment with the smallest valid quantity.

16. Common Problems

Binance connection failed

Check the API key and secret, Futures permissions, IP restriction, system time, internet connection, and MetaTrader allowed endpoints. Read the exact HTTP or Binance error in the Journal.

Missing endpoint or error 4014

Add every host listed by the startup alert under Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add each entry separately, then restart the EA.

Invalid API key or permission error

Confirm that the key is active, the current public IP is allowed, and USD-M Futures trading access is enabled. Revoke and replace the key if exposure is suspected.

No MT5 trade is copied

Check Copy Direction Mode , Magic numbers to copy (comma-separated; 0=manual trades; empty=copy all) , symbol mapping, emergency stop, risk limits, Algo Trading, and the Journal. Confirm that the source trade type is enabled.

Binance rejects the quantity

Check the destination symbol minimum quantity, step size, precision, and the selected destination-size mode. A valid MT5 lot is not automatically a valid Binance quantity.

The wrong symbol is selected

Use Custom mapping and specify the exact MT5-to-Binance pair. Do not rely on Simple mapping when the broker suffix or contract name is ambiguous.

Stop Loss or Take Profit is missing

Check Copy Stop Loss , Copy Take Profit , the source levels, Binance order history, position side, and reconciliation messages.

Source and destination differ after reconnect

Pause new copying, compare positions and pending orders manually, remove unintended stale orders, and resume only after both sides match the intended state.

17. Controlled Copying and Execution Context

Binance MT5 Copier gives you direct control over credentials, copy direction, eligible trades, symbol mapping, destination sizing, and synchronized exposure. Review each workflow with small controlled positions and account for market, leverage, liquidation, execution, API, network, terminal, and symbol-mapping risks.

18. Frequently Asked Questions

Is Binance MT5 Copier the same as Binance Copy Trading?

No. Binance MT5 Copier synchronizes supported activity between your own MetaTrader 5 and Binance Futures workflows. It does not subscribe to a lead trader, publish a strategy, or replace Binance's native Copy Trading service.

Does version 1.25 support Binance Spot?

No. The public 1.25 scope is Binance USD-M Futures. Use the separate MT5 to Binance panel when you need supported manual Binance Spot, USD-M Futures, or COIN-M Futures order entry and market data inside MT5.

Can the copier synchronize trades opened by an Expert Advisor?

In Master mode, supported MT5 activity can be selected with the configured Magic Number filter. Confirm that the required Magic Numbers, order types, pending-order option, symbol mapping, and destination-size mode match the Expert Advisor workflow before enabling synchronization.

How is the destination position size calculated?

Version 1.25 provides Fixed, Multiplier, Per 1000 Balance, and Risk Percentage modes. Risk Percentage scales destination size from source notional value and destination equity; it is not a stop-loss-distance risk calculation. Verify the resulting contract quantity with the smallest valid controlled position.

Does copying continue while MetaTrader 5 is closed?

No. Synchronization requires an active MetaTrader terminal, running Expert Advisor, network connection, and available Binance services. If you use MetaTrader Virtual Hosting, migrate the complete charts, Expert Advisors, symbols, inputs, and allowed network environment, then verify the hosted journal and both account states before resuming copying.

Can Strategy Tester prove Binance synchronization?

No. MQL5 WebRequest does not run in Strategy Tester, so the Market demo can show the interface and inputs but cannot prove live API connectivity or an end-to-end copy. Perform the first synchronization check on a normal MT5 chart with the smallest valid quantity and confirm both sides directly.