Funded Gold: July 23 Trade on XAUUSD

Welcome to a new overview of the Funded Gold advisor. To provide a more transparent view of the advisor's performance, I'm publishing each position after it closes. At the end of each trading week, I'll also publish a general overview where you can see full statistics for the period and review each trade individually.

This format allows you to monitor not only your final profit, but also how Funded Gold's results are formed: how many trades the advisor opens, how often trading situations arise, and how the overall statistics change after profitable and unprofitable positions.

The current performance of Funded Gold can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



Advisor page and demo version:

Funded Gold deal of July 23

On July 23, Funded Gold opened a new position on XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

Basic transaction details:

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Direction: SELL

Result: +$7,210.35





The trade was opened and closed completely automatically by the advisor. Funded Gold independently determined the entry conditions, calculated the trading volume, and managed the position according to the predefined algorithm.

No manual intervention was used to open or close a trade.

How to test the advisor's performance

You can monitor current Funded Gold trading via an open MQL5 signal. The signal page displays account history, new positions, and key indicator changes:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



You can also test the advisor's performance in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version, select XAUUSD, set the H1 timeframe, and run the test for the desired period.

Results may vary between brokers due to quotes, spreads, trading server time, and order execution features.

Funded Gold page and demo:

Result

The Funded Gold trade on July 23rd closed at +$7,210.35 .

Each closed position of the advisor will also be published separately. After the week ends, a general overview will be released with all trades and final Funded Gold statistics for the trading period.

The results presented relate to the advisor's past performance and do not guarantee similar returns in the future.