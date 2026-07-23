1. What Trade Panel Does

MT5 Trade Panel 3.17 - Complete User Manual

MT5 Trade Panel is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It combines market and pending order execution, risk-based lot sizing, visible risk-to-reward planning, chart-based entry and stop lines, position management, break-even, trailing stop, partial close, and staged partial take-profit controls in one interface.

Use the panel to execute your strategy with direct control over direction, risk input, stop placement, symbol rules, and every submitted action. It makes order preparation and position management faster and more consistent while keeping each trading decision with you.

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Contents

What Trade Panel does Installation, first test, and native MT5 comparison Inputs, order types, and risk-based lot size Risk-to-reward, entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit controls Close, cancel, break-even, trailing-stop, and partial-close workflows Per-symbol presets, restart behavior, and hotkeys Common problems and broker-specific checks Demo verification and execution notice

2. Installation and First Test

Install Trade Panel through MQL5 Market in MetaTrader 5. Open the symbol chart that you intend to trade. Attach Trade Panel from Navigator to that chart. Enable Algo Trading in the terminal and allow algorithmic trading for the Expert Advisor. Check the symbol, account type, minimum volume, volume step, tick size, and broker stop-distance rules. Start on a demo account and use the smallest practical order size. Submit one controlled order, confirm the result in the Trade tab and Journal, and test each management action separately.

The panel can remain visible when trading permission is disabled, but MetaTrader will reject operations that require trading permission.

How Trade Panel Differs from Native MT5 One Click Trading

Native MT5 One Click Trading is designed for immediate market Buy or Sell execution from the chart with a specified volume. Trade Panel adds a planning and management workflow around order submission: risk-based volume calculation from a selected account value, market and pending orders, visible entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, risk-to-reward planning, and supported break-even, trailing-stop, partial-close, and grouped actions.

Trade Panel does not replace the broker's execution system or bypass symbol rules. Orders still pass through the connected MetaTrader account, so volume steps, tick size, stop distance, margin, market state, and the broker's execution response remain authoritative.

3. Important Inputs

Show mini-bar for opened positions controls whether the mini-bar is shown for open positions.

Magic Number for orders sent from Panel is assigned to orders submitted by Trade Panel.

Manage positions only with mentioned Magic Number limits supported management actions to positions and orders with the configured Trade Panel Magic Number. Disable this filter only when you intentionally want the panel to include other eligible positions or pending orders on the symbol.

The remaining visual inputs control panel placement, line placement, colors, and font sizes. Hotkeys can be assigned separately for market, limit, and stop orders, grouped close actions, order cancellation, line visibility, line reversal, and trailing stop.

4. Trade Tab and Order Types

Trade Panel supports the following order workflows:

market Buy and Sell;

Buy Limit and Sell Limit;

Buy Stop and Sell Stop.

Before submitting an order:

Confirm the intended symbol and direction. Enter or calculate the lot size. Set the entry price when using a pending order. Review the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Check that the levels satisfy the symbol tick size and broker minimum stop distance. Submit the order and inspect the returned MetaTrader result.

Do not repeatedly click an order button after an error. Read the Experts or Journal message, correct the rejected parameter, and retry on demo.

5. Manual and Risk-Based Lot Size

The panel can use a manual lot size or calculate volume from a selected risk base:

% Balance;

Equity;

Free margin;

Cash amount.

Risk-based sizing requires a valid entry price and a positive Stop Loss distance. Version 3.17 calculates the estimated loss for one lot with MetaTrader's symbol-aware profit calculation and then normalizes the resulting volume to the symbol limits.

Treat the risk value as a configuration input, not as a recommended percentage. Confirm the calculated lot against the broker contract specification before placing the first order on every symbol.

6. Risk-to-Reward Controls

Risk-to-reward mode links the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit distances. Changing one side can recalculate the other according to the selected relationship.

After changing the ratio, review both chart lines and confirm that the resulting levels fit your setup, the symbol tick size, and the broker's minimum stop distance before submission.

Practical risk-to-reward order workflow

Open the chart for the symbol you intend to trade and confirm the broker contract specification. Choose a market, limit, or stop-order workflow and set the intended entry level. Place the Stop Loss line at the level that invalidates your setup. Select % Balance, Equity, Free margin, or Cash amount as the risk base. Enter the risk value and review the calculated volume against the symbol minimum, maximum, and volume step. Set the preferred risk-to-reward relationship and review the resulting Take Profit line. Recheck direction, entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, volume, spread, and the broker's stop-distance rules. Submit the order once, then confirm the final result in the Trade tab and Journal. After entry, use the relevant break-even, trailing-stop, partial-close, staged take-profit, or grouped management control only after verifying the selected position and Magic Number scope.

This sequence keeps the planned risk, calculated size, visible target, submitted order, and later management actions in one repeatable process. Test it first on a broker demo account because symbol specifications and execution rules can differ between brokers and instruments.

7. Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Lines

The Lines control displays entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels on the chart. The levels can be moved before order submission, and the direction can be reversed for the opposite trade setup.

The line labels provide a visual estimate based on the current panel inputs, so you can review the planned entry, stop, target, and position size before submission. Confirm the final MetaTrader result because price movement, spread, tick-size normalization, and broker rules can affect execution.

8. Close and Cancel Controls

The Close tab provides grouped actions for supported positions and pending orders. Depending on the selected action and Magic Number filter, the panel can:

close all eligible positions;

close Buy or Sell positions separately;

close profitable or losing positions separately;

delete all eligible pending orders;

delete Buy-side or Sell-side pending orders;

delete limit or stop orders by direction.

Grouped actions may affect more than one trade. Verify the Magic Number filter and the current list before pressing a bulk close or cancel control.

9. Break-Even

Automated break-even can use a trigger based on:

points;

percentage price change;

money.

The break-even offset can be configured in points or percentage change. The position mini-bar also provides a manual break-even action.

Test the trigger and offset on demo. MetaTrader can reject a Stop Loss modification when the requested level is on the wrong side of price or violates the broker's stop or freeze distance.

10. Trailing Stop

The trailing stop has a start condition and a trailing distance. Version 3.17 supports point-based or percentage-change inputs for these values.

For continuous trailing management, keep Trade Panel and MetaTrader active locally or in a fully migrated VPS environment. After a restart or connectivity interruption, verify the current Stop Loss before continuing.

11. Partial Close and Staged Partial Take Profit

The position mini-bar can close a configured percentage of an eligible position. The Settings tab also supports up to five staged partial take-profit levels, each with its own distance and volume percentage.

Partial execution depends on the account mode and symbol volume rules. A requested partial volume can be normalized or rejected when it is below the minimum, does not match the volume step, or would leave an invalid remainder. Test every partial-close workflow on the same account type and symbol used for trading.

12. Per-Symbol Presets and Restart Behavior

Trade Panel stores panel settings separately for each symbol in the TradePanelPresets data directory. Position-specific partial take-profit state is stored separately by position ticket.

When the panel starts again, it attempts to reload the saved symbol preset and tracked position state. After a terminal restart, product update, symbol change, or account-mode change, verify the loaded lot, entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even, trailing, partial-close, and Magic Number settings before submitting another order.

13. Hotkeys

Version 3.17 provides configurable hotkeys for common order and management actions. Leave a hotkey set to None when it is not required.

Avoid assigning the same key combination to conflicting actions. Test each configured hotkey on demo and confirm that it triggers only the intended command.

14. Common Problems

The panel is visible but cannot place or modify orders

Confirm that Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader and allowed for the Expert Advisor. Then check market availability, symbol trade mode, account permissions, and the Experts and Journal messages.

MetaTrader reports Invalid stops

For a Buy, the Stop Loss normally belongs below and the Take Profit above the intended entry. Reverse those directions for a Sell. Pending-order entry must also be on the valid side of current price. Respect the symbol tick size, minimum stop distance, and freeze distance.

The calculated lot is zero or unexpected

Check that the Stop Loss distance is positive, the entry and stop prices are valid, the selected risk base is correct, and the symbol exposes valid tick-value and volume data. Compare the result with the symbol specification before retrying.

Break-even or trailing stop does not move the Stop Loss

Check whether the trigger has been reached, whether the requested new Stop Loss improves the current level, and whether the broker allows the modification at the current price.

A position is ignored by management actions

Check Manage positions only with mentioned Magic Number , the configured Magic Number for orders sent from Panel , the symbol, and the account's netting or hedging mode.

15. Demo and Safe Verification

Use the MQL5 Market demo to inspect the interface and inputs in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Use a broker demo account for the first end-to-end order and position-management checks under the actual symbol and account rules.

Test market and pending orders, bulk actions, break-even, trailing stop, partial close, and preset reload separately. Do not use a live position as the first test of a bulk or automated management action.

16. Risk and Execution Notice

Trade Panel brings order planning, execution, and position management into one controlled workflow. Review every order, use risk limits appropriate for the account and strategy, and account for market gaps, slippage, spread changes, rejected orders, connection loss, terminal failure, and broker-side restrictions.

17. Frequently Asked Questions

Is Trade Panel the same as native MT5 One Click Trading?

No. Native One Click Trading provides immediate market Buy and Sell execution for a selected volume. Trade Panel adds a planning and management workflow with visible entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, risk-based volume calculation, pending orders, and supported break-even, trailing-stop, partial-close, and grouped actions.

Can Trade Panel calculate position size from a chosen risk?

Yes. In risk-based mode, the panel calculates a requested volume from the selected account-value basis, risk setting, entry price, and Stop Loss distance, then normalizes it to the symbol's permitted volume step and limits. The realized result can still differ because of spread, commission, swaps, slippage, gaps, and execution conditions.

Does Trade Panel manage positions while MT5 is offline?

Client-side management actions require Trade Panel and MetaTrader 5 to remain active. Existing broker-held orders and Stop Loss or Take Profit levels remain subject to the broker's server state, but panel logic such as break-even, trailing-stop, and staged partial-close actions cannot run while the terminal is offline. For continuous terminal operation, review MetaTrader's official Virtual Hosting documentation and verify the complete migrated environment before relying on it.

How should I test Trade Panel before using it on a live account?

Use the MQL5 Market demo to inspect the interface and inputs in Strategy Tester, then use a broker demo account for the first end-to-end workflow. Verify market and pending orders, calculated volume, protective levels, break-even, trailing stop, partial close, and preset reload separately before applying the same process to live trading.