🔴 7 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

In One Week You Will Wish You Bought Today.

That is not a threat. It is just how this always works.

The people who act this week get in at $99 and get Nova DNA Trader included free. The people who wait come back after July 1, see $249, remember the $99, and feel that specific quiet frustration of having had all the information and doing nothing with it.

You know which one you want to be.

What Is Still On The Table

Nova GOLD Breakout at $99. Three stage gold automation for XAUUSD M1. Breakout, retest, fallback. Running live, every trade posted publicly, free demo in the Strategy Tester if you want to verify before buying.

Nova DNA Trader free with purchase. Seven major forex pairs. Set and forget portfolio system. Worth $199 separately. Yours when you message me on MQL5 after buying.

Total value: $298. Price until July 1: $99. Days remaining: 7.

After July 1 none of this applies. The price doubles and the free DNA bonus does not change that math.

Do Not Be The Person Who Comes Back At $249.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.