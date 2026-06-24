🔴 7 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

The Retest Is Not Your Enemy.

Ask any gold trader what their most frustrating experience is. Almost all of them describe the same thing.

Price breaks a level. They enter. The trade moves in the right direction. Then it pulls back. They get stopped out. And then gold runs 200 points in the exact direction they called from the start.

That pullback is called a retest. And it is not the trade failing. It is the market testing whether the broken level holds before committing to the move. It happens constantly on gold. It is one of the most reliable behaviors in the entire market.

The problem is not the retest. The problem is having no answer for it.

Nova GOLD Breakout Has The Answer

When price returns to the broken level, the EA enters again. Same direction. Same stop on the opposite side of the range. The retest becomes a second entry at a better price instead of a loss.

And if the breakout fails completely and price pushes through the other side of the range, the fallback trade opens in the new direction. One failed move becomes the signal for the next one.

Three stages. Every possible outcome from a gold session, covered automatically, without you having to watch, decide, or hesitate.

7 Days. Then $249.

Buy on MQL5 and Nova DNA Trader comes free. Message me on MQL5 after purchase to claim it. Worth $199 on its own.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.