Auscadia — an AUDCAD Expert Advisor, coming to the MQL5 Market

A word of honesty first

An EA is not a miracle machine. It executes a strategy without emotion and with discipline — that is all, and that is already a lot.

Money management comes before everything else. A small account with oversized lots dies from a perfectly normal losing streak. For this EA that line is $3,000 per 0.01 lot, which is also its default setting. Below that you are not trading, you are gambling. And anyone promising to turn $1,000 into a million is lying to you.

On backtests I promise this: no crash periods cut out, no dates blacklisted after the fact, no parameters tuned until a bad week disappears. Full period, worst drawdown included.

I have been trading forex for 25 years and building Expert Advisors for the last ten — all of them for my own accounts. Auscadia is the first one I am publishing.

What it is

Auscadia trades AUDCAD, and only AUDCAD. Not 28 pairs, not "works on any symbol, just optimise it".

The strategy is mean reversion in a basket. It waits until price has stretched away from its own average, enters against that stretch, and manages the resulting trades as one unit with a shared target.

Most of the time it does nothing at all. It checks the market every five minutes and stays out until the setup is there. That is the design, not a fault.

Why AUDCAD

Australia and Canada both live on commodity exports — and there is neither the US dollar nor the euro inside this pair. The headlines that shake EURUSD or GBPUSD every day hit AUDCAD far more softly. What is left is a pair that moves more calmly and returns to its average more often than the majors.

That is also where I see the real opportunity. Most retail portfolios run on the same handful of instruments, reacting to the same news on the same days. Auscadia is not meant to replace what you already run. It is meant to move to a different rhythm than the rest of it.

Not always, and I will not pretend otherwise. There have been stretches where AUDCAD trended stubbornly for weeks. Those stretches are exactly why the protective layers exist.

How it holds trades — please read this

This is a recovery system. When the market keeps running against an open basket, Auscadia does not cut the position and take the loss. It adds at increasing distances and works the basket back to a shared target.

Trades can stay open for several days, sometimes weeks, showing a floating loss the whole time. That is normal, and it is part of how the system works.

Meanwhile: position size stays capped, deep baskets are trimmed by the recovery logic, real take-profit orders sit at the broker, and an equity-based circuit breaker can stop the EA entirely.

If you need every trade closed by the end of the session, this EA is not for you. Better you know that now than after you buy it.

The panel





Everything the EA knows, and everything you need to steer it, in one small window.

What it shows. Server time and current session. Today's P&L in cash and in pips. Drawdown against your own limit, as a percentage and in account currency. Live spread, lot mode, current lot size. A row of weekdays with today marked.

When it holds back, it says so. The protective layers suspend new entries after violent one-way moves. The panel states it plainly and tells you again when trading has resumed. You never have to wonder why nothing is happening.

What is coming. With the news filter on, the next high-impact AUD, CAD and USD events appear right on the chart with date, time and name. The EA pauses around them by itself — you just see it coming.

What you can do. Five buttons: pause buy, pause sell, close one side, close the other, or close everything and stop the EA. No menus, no input dialogs.

That last point matters more than it sounds. Removing an EA from a chart while a basket is open is one of the most common ways traders get hurt — the positions stay, but nothing manages them any more. With Auscadia you never have to. Whatever you want to do, there is a button for it, and the EA keeps its state.

The panel can be dragged anywhere, collapsed to its title bar, or switched off for a clean chart. The EA trades exactly the same either way.

The settings





That is the complete list. Nothing hidden behind it, no forty cryptic parameters you have to guess your way through.

Lot sizing in plain language — a risk level from Very Low to Gambling, each one simply a balance per 0.01 lot. Medium means $3,000, and Medium is the default. Or set your own ratio, or a fixed lot.

One take profit value. 100 points above the basket's average entry. That is the calibrated number, not a starting point for optimisation.

An equity-based circuit breaker, and this one is worth a paragraph. It watches this EA only — its own equity peak, its own trades. Other EAs, manual positions and deposits on the same account cannot trip it, and it cannot trip them. It is deliberately not a daily limit that resets overnight: a basket runs for weeks, so a calendar day says nothing about its condition. If Auscadia gives back 30% of what it earned, that should require a decision from you, not a quiet restart the next morning.

Filters for NFP Friday and high-impact news, trading days individually switchable, and panel position. That is it.

Every default is the value the EA was tested with. You can attach it and leave it alone.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, hedging account — it will not start on netting accounts

— it will not start on netting accounts AUDCAD , any broker suffix

, any broker suffix Chart timeframe is free; M5 recommended for the display

Broker with tight spreads, VPS recommended

Minimum $3,000 per 0.01 lot

Release

Auscadia goes on the MQL5 Market shortly. The full description and the complete settings reference go live with the product.

Development is my free time, not my job. That means no pressure to release something every month, and room to actually talk to the people using my work. So please do — if you have a question, send me a private message. I answer as quickly as I can.

What I promise: fair prices and no overpriced gambling machines. What I cannot promise is code without mistakes. When one turns up, I would rather hear it from you than have you quietly uninstall it.

Risk warning

Trading foreign exchange carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. This EA is a recovery system: it holds positions through drawdown by design. Under extreme conditions — a gap, a liquidity hole, a broker outage at the wrong moment — a basket can move further against you than any backtest suggested. No protective layer rules that out completely.

Backtests are calculated on historical data. They show how the strategy behaved, not how it will behave. Nothing here is a guarantee, a promise of profit, or financial advice. Test on demo first, start small, and only trade money you can afford to lose entirely.