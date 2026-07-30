Night Scalper +102% Verified ROI - Surviving Shifting Volatility

📈 Night Scalper Hits New All Time High (+102%) Reaching a 100% Return on Investment on a live, verified account is a major milestone for any algorithmic developer. But in quantitative trading, the top-line growth is only half the story.





After 18 weeks of live trading on Fusion Markets, the Night Scalper signal has officially crossed the +102% growth mark. More importantly, it achieved this while maintaining a maximum drawdown of just 5%.

👉 [Check Out the Live Signal Here]











Here is a look at the data behind the milestone and why trusting the algorithm through shifting market regimes is critical.





Navigating the Volatility Shift





If you run mean-reversion systems, you know that the market does not move in a straight line. Recently, AUDNZD entered a consolidation phase with shifting volatility profiles.





During these periods, it is completely normal for a system to take a breather, catch a few small losses, and experience a temporary plateau. The temptation for many retail traders is to intervene, manually close trades, or tweak the parameters.





Instead, we let the math play out. The algorithm absorbed the consolidation, protected the capital, and when market conditions normalized, it capitalized heavily, pushing the equity curve to a new all-time high.









The Key Performance Metrics (18 Weeks)





Top-line ROI means nothing if the account is exposed to ruin. Here is the verified data from the current 18-week run:





Total Growth: +102%





Max Drawdown: 5.0% (The defining metric of the EA's risk management logic)





Profit Trades (Win Rate): 83.3%





Trading Activity: 3.8% (Patience and high-probability sniper entries over sheer volume)



Even though this specific signal is labeled "High Risk Mode," a 5% historical drawdown shows the immense stability built into the risk management logic.









The Takeaway for Algo Traders





The secret to long-term algorithmic success isn't finding an EA that never loses, it's finding an EA that manages risk when the market regime inevitably shifts.







👉 [Check out Night Scalper on MQL5 here]



To get the most out of Night Scalper, ensure you are running it on a true, high-quality ECN account with tight raw spreads and good liquidity providers. Reach out to me directly here on MQL5 if you want to discuss broker setups and I'll help you get configured! Stay patient and let the EA do its work. Have a great day, guys! 🥂

A massive thank you to everyone who has been following the live signal and running the EA. If you want a safe, set-and-forget long-term system to add to your portfolio, this is it.



