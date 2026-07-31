A Free Indicator That Draws the Trailing Stop, Not Just the Breakout (No Repainting)

We released a free indicator that draws both halves of a trend system: the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break.





Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop (free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547

MT4 version (also free):





Most breakout indicators stop at the entry. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one draws that part.





What it draws

- The Donchian channel (upper and lower) over the last N closed bars.

- Gold arrows where a bar CLOSED beyond the channel — the moment a breakout system would actually enter.

- The ATR trailing stop that would then carry the position: green while long, red while short. It only ever moves toward price and never loosens, and it disappears when price closes through it — that is where the trade would end.





No repainting

The channel is built from bars that are already closed, and the breakout is judged on the previous bar's close. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, so an arrow that appears never disappears later. You can scroll back and trust what you see.





Honest note

This is a visualisation tool, not a signal service. Breakout trend following has a win rate well below 50%: many small losses, a few large winners. It works in trending markets and bleeds in ranges. Watch how the arrows and the trailing stop behave on your instrument before you trade the idea. The defaults (N 40, trail 8 ATR) are a USDJPY H1 configuration and a starting point, not a universal setting.





The same logic as an EA (also free)

If you want the logic to trade by itself, the Expert Advisor version does exactly this — closed-bar breakout, hard stop-loss on every trade, ATR trailing stop, one position, no martingale and no grid:

MT4:





If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.

Our measured backtest data for every EA (profit factor, equity drawdown, trade count, year-by-year results) is published at fxea365.com/ea/ranking

All of our free tools are listed on our seller profile: mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller