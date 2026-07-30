METEORA is gaining momentum! 🚀

METEORA testing continues, and I see good system performance. At the same time, I'm fixing minor bugs in the indicator and utility code so that by the end of testing, I'll have a polished, well-tuned, profitable system that I'm proud to present to the public on MQL5 and my website, intradaysoft.com.





MY TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Now, about the main thing: the METEORA system generates profit not only based on historical quotes but also during live trading, and that's very encouraging! Check out my results from the last day of trading in my new video:



