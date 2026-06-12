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GOLDZILLA NOW #1 LIVE SIGNAL OF MQL5
🎯 MQL5 is the undisputable independent source.
GoldZILLA is #1 with these realistic filters
◾️ Using robots
◾️ Max leverage: 1/100
◾️ Monthly Profit: no limit
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👉 Please check by yourself
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/page1
🔹 However, the performance of GoldZILLA is not reflected in its position in the sales.
👉 Do you think this is normal?
👉 And how do you explain it?
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🔹 Check product page
👉 https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/155855