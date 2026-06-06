Week 23 result: +$3.66

A relatively quiet week until Friday. The U.S. NFP on June 5th sent the dollar sharply higher, and the week's entire story played out in a single session — carry-over sells on AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and EURJPY closed out, while buy signals triggered across most AUD and NZD pairs almost simultaneously.

What stood out this week was how concentrated the moves were. AUD and NZD pairs all dropped in sync, while GBPAUD went the other direction entirely — a reminder that running multiple pairs doesn't always mean diversification when risk-off hits.

Heading into next week with positions open across 7 pairs. NZDUSD and NZDCAD both have the next grid level now within reach — whether price holds or pushes through will be the main thing to watch. GBPAUD is sitting in a mild floating loss on the sell side, waiting for a reversal that hasn't come yet.

Full report: https://statera-ea.com/posts/2026/week23.html

Signal: Signal1 Signal2

Closed trades this week

NZDUSD M30

NZDCAD M30