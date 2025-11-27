SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BIG 8
Byunghak Kim

BIG 8

Byunghak Kim
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
32 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Best trade:
3 714.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-5 272.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
37 502.00 JPY (14 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 140.00 JPY (8 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5 881.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 248.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
361.71 JPY
Average Profit:
1 171.94 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 258.75 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6 311.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 574.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
3.36%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 360.00 JPY
Maximal:
7 824.00 JPY (11.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.48% (6 311.00 JPY)
By Equity:
24.98% (17 033.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 8
AUDCAD 8
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 6
NZDUSD 6
EURJPY 5
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 19
AUDCAD 41
EURUSD 63
AUDUSD 39
NZDUSD -64
EURJPY 49
NZDCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -1.7K
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURUSD 3K
AUDUSD 588
NZDUSD -1.4K
EURJPY 2.6K
NZDCAD 95
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 714.00 JPY
Worst trade: -5 272 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 881.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 311.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 6
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 7
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 8
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
DerivMT-Server
0.00 × 1
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 15:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.27 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copy

