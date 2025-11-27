- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
32 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Best trade:
3 714.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-5 272.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
37 502.00 JPY (14 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 140.00 JPY (8 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5 881.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 248.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
361.71 JPY
Average Profit:
1 171.94 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 258.75 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6 311.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 574.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
3.36%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 360.00 JPY
Maximal:
7 824.00 JPY (11.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.48% (6 311.00 JPY)
By Equity:
24.98% (17 033.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|19
|AUDCAD
|41
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDUSD
|39
|NZDUSD
|-64
|EURJPY
|49
|NZDCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|3K
|AUDUSD
|588
|NZDUSD
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|2.6K
|NZDCAD
|95
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 714.00 JPY
Worst trade: -5 272 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 881.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 311.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivMT-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
67K
JPY
JPY
11
87%
48
66%
100%
1.86
361.71
JPY
JPY
25%
1:500