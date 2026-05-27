Bitcoin according to Elliott Wave theory

Today I am applying Elliott Wave theory to Bitcoin using the Auto Elliott Engine MT5 indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173904



BTCUSD H4

Wave 4 is potentially in place, lets look in detail that wave in lower timeframe 1H



1H Alternate count:







Lower timeframe 1H Alternate count:







In the last image there is a Fibonacci cluster that I put in a box, the Y = 0.618 W and C = 1.0 A. If we add to that the sharp drop breaking the wave X level. Giving us evidence of possible wave 4 ended.



Auto Elliott Engine MT5 indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173904





