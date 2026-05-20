MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, DXY



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦



We see a strong bullish momentum.

The pair will likely continue rising at least to 1.379 level.



2️⃣ #NZDUSD daily time frame 🇳🇿🇺🇸



The price retraced to a major daily support cluster.

There will be a high chance that the price will pull back from that.



Alternatively, its breakout and a daily candle close below that

will provide a strong bearish signal.



3️⃣ #USDCHF daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇭



Bulls keep pushing strongly.

The price is going to reach 0.791 level soon.



4️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💵

Join My MQL5 Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxmasters



My Experts:



✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460



✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173073

✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068



✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173050

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173048



✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173200

✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186





My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:



✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800



✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805



✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689



✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678



✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172588



✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172581



✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179



✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178



✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171



✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047



✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955



✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949



