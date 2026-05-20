Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, DXY

20 May 2026, 10:45
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
105

MarketBreakdown | USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, DXY

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦

We see a strong bullish momentum.
The pair will likely continue rising at least to 1.379 level.

2️⃣ #NZDUSD daily time frame 🇳🇿🇺🇸

The price retraced to a major daily support cluster.
There will be a high chance that the price will pull back from that.

Alternatively, its breakout and a daily candle close below that
will provide a strong bearish signal.

3️⃣ #USDCHF daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇭

Bulls keep pushing strongly.
The price is going to reach 0.791 level soon.

4️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💵

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#nzdusd, usdcad, usdchf, DXY