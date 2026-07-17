Funded Gold: Trading Results for July 13–17 on XAUUSD

Hello everyone. This is another weekly review of the Funded Gold advisor.

As I previously announced, similar materials will be published weekly. In them, I will show the advisor's full statistics for a specific trading period: the number of open trades, the ratio of profitable to losing positions, and the overall financial result.

This review covers Funded Gold trading for the week of July 13-17, 2026.

You can monitor the advisor's operation via an open MQL5 signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Funded Gold page and demo:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185088?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Results of the week

During the week, Funded Gold worked on the main trading instrument XAUUSD and the H1 timeframe.

Between July 13 and 17, the advisor opened five trades. Four positions closed profitably, and one trade was closed by a stop-loss.

Summary statistics:

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Total transactions: 5

Profitable trades: 4

Losing trades: 1

Win Rate: 80%

Total weekly earnings: +$7,226.09





All positions presented were open for short. At the beginning of the week, the EA made a losing trade with a result of -$8,106.00, after which it continued trading according to its standard logic.

The next four positions closed in profit. As a result, Funded Gold fully recouped its losses and ended the trading week with a positive result.

Why is it important to show losing trades?

The purpose of the weekly reviews is not to publish only the most successful results.

Losing positions are a normal part of any trading system. Therefore, the reviews will show all Funded Gold trades without exception: profitable, losing, and periods during which the advisor fails to find suitable entry conditions.

This format allows you to evaluate not only the final profit, but also the advisor's behavior after a loss.

This week, Funded Gold did not increase trading risk or attempt to compensate for stop losses using martingale or order grids. The advisor only continued opening positions after new conditions, as specified by the trading algorithm, emerged.

How to check Funded Gold results

The EA's actual performance can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal. The signal page displays trading history, current account indicators, and new trades:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site+Profile+Seller

You can also check the results yourself in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester.

To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version from the product page, select XAUUSD, set the H1 timeframe, and run testing for the period from July 13 to July 17, 2026.

Please note that results may vary slightly between brokers due to quotes, spreads, trading server time, and order execution characteristics.

Funded Gold page and demo:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185088?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Result

The week of July 13th to 17th ended with a gain of +$7,226.09 for Funded Gold .

The advisor opened 5 trades: 4 profitable and 1 losing. After the first Stop Loss, subsequent positions allowed the trader to recover the loss and finish the week in profit.

The next review will be published after the end of the new trading week.

The results presented relate to the advisor's past work and do not guarantee similar results in the future.