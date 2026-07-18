Two Gold EAs, One First Page: Smart Gold Hunter Reaches Global Rank #13 as Smart Gold Impulse Joins the Success

Hello traders,

A few weeks ago, I shared an important milestone for Smart Gold Hunter.

At that time, Smart Gold Hunter had reached Global Rank #24 on SignalStart shortly after the launch of its live signal.

Today, I am happy to share the next chapter of this journey.

Smart Gold Hunter and Smart Gold Impulse Are Now Together on the First Page

Smart Gold Hunter and the newly launched Smart Gold Impulse are now appearing together on the first page of the top-selling MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market.

For me, this is a very special achievement.

Smart Gold Hunter was released on March 25, 2026, and has gradually built its reputation through public live signals, user feedback, regular development, and a controlled non-grid trading approach.

Smart Gold Impulse was released only recently, on July 4, 2026. Despite being in its early launch stage, it has already received strong interest from traders and has joined Smart Gold Hunter on the first page.

Having two Gold EAs from the same developer appear together among the leading products is an important milestone—but the most meaningful part is how they reached this position.

Both systems follow the same core principles:

No Grid

No Martingale

No DCA

No dangerous recovery lot multiplication

Real Stop Loss protection

Controlled and transparent trading logic

They are two different strategies, but they share the same risk philosophy.

Smart Gold Hunter Improves from Global Rank #24 to #13

In my previous article, the Smart Gold Hunter Ultima signal had reached:

Global Rank #24

Since then, the signal has continued trading and has moved higher in the global rankings.

At the time of writing, Smart Gold Hunter has reached:

Global Rank #13





Moving from Rank #24 to Rank #13 is important because it did not happen through unlimited averaging, hidden recovery positions, grid cycles, or martingale lot increases.

The signal continues to use Smart Gold Hunter with clearly defined trade management and real Stop Loss protection.

This development shows that a controlled Gold strategy can remain competitive without depending on dangerous recovery methods.

Two Different Gold Strategies

Smart Gold Hunter and Smart Gold Impulse are not copies of each other.

They were created for different types of Gold market behaviour.

Smart Gold Hunter

Smart Gold Hunter focuses on selective Gold entries with several ready trading profiles.

Depending on the selected profile, users can choose between:

Scalper-style trading

Prop-firm-oriented trade management

Positive risk-to-reward setups

More balanced exposure

Fully adjustable custom settings

The EA also includes several protection features, including:

Daily loss protection

Daily profit targets

Equity protection

High-impact news filtering

Spread protection

Session controls

Friday closing protection

Smart Gold Hunter is designed for traders who prefer selective entries, controlled exposure, and flexible risk management.

Smart Gold Hunter Product Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Smart Gold Impulse

Smart Gold Impulse follows a different approach.

It is designed to identify impulse and momentum-based opportunities in Gold. Instead of using a grid or adding positions simply because the market moves against an existing trade, it looks for structured market movement and pending-order opportunities.

Smart Gold Impulse is currently in its early launch and observation stage.

The purpose of this launch period is to:

Compare performance across different brokers

Observe spread, slippage, and execution differences

Collect real feedback from early users

Identify possible broker-specific issues

Make improvements or adjustments when necessary

Early buyers also receive the set file used on my Ultima Markets live signal.

Because this is still an early stage, new users should first test on demo and then begin live trading with the minimum practical lot size.

Smart Gold Impulse Product Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183038

Why This Achievement Is Meaningful

The MQL5 Market contains thousands of Expert Advisors.

Many Gold robots attract attention through very high short-term profits. However, some of these systems may rely on:

Grid trading

Martingale

DCA

Recovery positions

Increasing lot sizes after losses

Large hidden floating drawdown

These approaches can sometimes produce impressive equity curves during favourable conditions, but their risk can increase rapidly when Gold makes a strong directional movement.

Smart Gold Hunter and Smart Gold Impulse were created with a different philosophy.

The objective is not to hide losses or delay them indefinitely.

The objective is to use clear trading logic, real protection, and controlled exposure while accepting that losing trades and drawdown are normal parts of trading.

No EA can win every trade or every month.

Strong performance is important, but surviving difficult market conditions is even more important.

A Strong Beginning for Smart Gold Impulse

Smart Gold Impulse is still a very new product, but its early market response has been encouraging.

Several early users already owned Smart Gold Hunter and decided to add Smart Gold Impulse as a second strategy.

This is also an important part of the concept.

Instead of running only one trading logic, users can combine two different Gold strategies:

Smart Gold Hunter for selective and profile-based trading

Smart Gold Impulse for momentum and impulse-based opportunities

Using two different strategies does not remove risk, but it may provide greater strategy diversification than depending on only one entry model.

Users must still select appropriate lot sizes and consider the combined exposure of both EAs.

Thank You to the Community

This result belongs not only to the products, but also to the traders who supported them.

Thank you to everyone who:

Purchased Smart Gold Hunter or Smart Gold Impulse

Shared broker results

Reported possible issues

Suggested improvements

Posted honest reviews

Tested carefully on demo and live accounts

Helped other users in the community

Smart Gold Impulse is still evolving, and user feedback will continue to play an important role in its development.

Smart Gold Hunter will also continue receiving support and improvements where necessary.

Final Thought

A few weeks ago, Smart Gold Hunter had reached Global Rank #24.

Today:

Smart Gold Hunter has improved to Global Rank #13

Smart Gold Hunter is on the first page of the MQL5 Market

Smart Gold Impulse has joined it on the first page shortly after launch

Both strategies continue without Grid or Martingale logic

This is an important milestone, but it is not the final destination.

Rankings can rise or fall, market conditions can change, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

The focus will remain the same:

Develop transparent Gold trading systems with controlled risk, real protection, and no dangerous recovery methods.

Thank you to everyone who has supported Smart Gold Hunter and Smart Gold Impulse.

The journey continues.