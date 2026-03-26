Where traders REALLY made money in 2025

In 2025, the market shifted noticeably from classic currency pairs towards more volatile instruments driven by interest rates, commodities, and geopolitics.

By trading volume, the structure remained largely unchanged:

EUR/USD – around 22–24%,

USD/JPY – 13–15%,

GBP/USD – 9–11%,

USD/CHF – around 5%.

These four pairs still accounted for over 50% of total market activity.

At the same time, the share of cross pairs and commodity currencies rose to 25–30% in certain segments.

📈 Volatility (ATR):

EUR/USD – 70–90 pips

GBP/USD – 100–130 pips

USD/JPY – 90–120 pips , expanding to 150+ pips

, expanding to AUD/USD – 80–110 pips

USD/CAD – 70–100 pips

📊 Where profits came from:

USD/JPY – trends of 300–600 pips

EUR/USD – mostly ranging within 150–300 pips

📉 Cross pairs:

GBP/JPY – 150–220 pips , reaching 250+ pips (high risk)

, reaching (high risk) EUR/JPY – 100–140 pips

📌 Underrated instruments:

NZD/USD – 70–100 pips , sensitive to risk sentiment

, sensitive to risk sentiment EUR/GBP – 40–60 pips, suitable for more stable strategies

⚡ Key takeaway:

profitability in 2025 was driven not by the most popular pairs, but by those with strong and directional moves.

Market interest is shifting towards cross pairs and commodity currencies, while success increasingly depends on the ability to work with volatility and macro factors.