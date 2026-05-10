🏆 Gold Breakout Fusion — Setup Guide

Everything needed to deploy the EA correctly, run realistic backtests, and use it on live or prop firm accounts.

✅ 1) Basic Setup (Live Trading)

Symbol: XAUUSD only (any broker variant — XAUUSD , XAUUSD.r , XAUUSDm , GOLD )

Timeframe: Any timeframe works. The EA does not depend on the chart timeframe — internal logic operates on its own clock.

Recommended Broker Conditions:

Low spread on Gold (typical: 15–35 points)

Low commission (ECN-style accounts preferred)

Reliable execution and fast fills

Server time GMT+2 / GMT+3 (most European brokers)

🔑 2) Magic Number & Trade Comment

Each instance of the EA uses a Magic Number Base. Internally, the EA spawns multiple sub-magic numbers from this base.

Default Magic Base: 10000

Important:

If running this EA together with other EAs on the same account, change InpMagicBase to a unique value (e.g., 20000, 30000) to avoid conflicts

Each EA on the account must have its own dedicated Magic Number range

The trade comment can be customized via the InpComment input — useful when running across multiple accounts

📊 3) Information Panel

The on-chart dashboard shows the EA's state and performance in real-time:

State: open positions, pending orders, floating P/L, daily P/L

open positions, pending orders, floating P/L, daily P/L Account: balance, equity, free margin

balance, equity, free margin Performance (lifetime): total trades, win rate, profit factor, net profit

total trades, win rate, profit factor, net profit Protection: active risk mode, Daily Guard status, FIFO mode, trailing type

The panel updates on every tick and helps compare live performance with backtest expectations. Disable it via InpShowPanel = false if not needed.

🧪 4) Backtest Settings (Critical)

Correct Strategy Tester settings are essential for results that match what you'll see in live trading.

Test Period

Long-term testing is strongly recommended. The internal logic was validated on:

In-sample: 2020–2026 (current bull cycle)

2020–2026 (current bull cycle) Out-of-sample: 2015–2019 (different volatility regime, confirms robustness)

Most brokers provide reliable Gold history from 2018 onwards. For deeper testing, Dukascopy M1 data goes back further.

Modeling Method

📌 Recommended: "Every tick based on real ticks" or "1 Minute OHLC"

Important: avoid the older "OHLC on M30/H1/D1" mode — the EA checks conditions at the H1 frequency by default and needs at least M1 granularity to evaluate correctly.

If your backtest results look very different from the published numbers or live trades, the cause is almost always one of:

Incorrect spread setting in the tester (use "Current" or set realistic value, e.g., 25 points)

Low-quality historical data from the broker

Wrong modeling method (avoid pure OHLC)

Different starting balance or risk setting than the published config

⚖️ 5) Risk Settings (Very Important)

⚠️ Fixed lot size is NOT recommended for Gold.

Gold volatility shifts dramatically across market regimes — from quiet ranging periods to violent breakouts. The EA adapts automatically:

Higher volatility → wider stop loss → smaller lot size

Lower volatility → tighter stop loss → larger lot size

The percentage risk per trade stays consistent regardless of conditions

Risk Modes Explained

Mode Risk per trade Recommended for LOW 0.30% Conservative trading, smaller accounts MEDIUM 0.50% Default — balanced growth and protection HIGH 1.00% Larger accounts with higher risk tolerance CUSTOM User-defined Advanced users with specific portfolio rules

Risk Per Trade vs Daily Risk

The EA can open multiple positions per trading session. The risk percentage configured represents the per-trade risk, not the daily risk:

0.5% per trade × up to ~2 concurrent positions → ~1% maximum at risk simultaneously

For prop firms with strict daily loss limits, this matters when sizing risk and Daily Guard limits

Recommended Guidelines

Personal accounts: MEDIUM (default) is the validated setting

MEDIUM (default) is the validated setting Prop firm challenges: LOW or CUSTOM with reduced risk

LOW or CUSTOM with reduced risk Portfolio with multiple EAs: divide total account risk across all EAs proportionally

🛡️ 6) Daily Loss Guard (Prop Firms)

This feature is off by default — only enable when account preservation rules apply.

How it works:

Set a maximum daily loss percentage

The EA monitors equity in real-time

If the daily loss reaches the limit, all positions are closed and pendings cancelled

The EA stops trading until the next session

Recommended setup for prop firm challenges:

Set the limit slightly below the firm's actual maximum (e.g., if max is 5%, set 4%)

Combine with LOW or reduced CUSTOM risk to give the buffer room

Remember: this closes all open positions — including any trades from other EAs on the same account

Not recommended for personal accounts where premature closing of trades reduces overall edge.

🔄 7) FIFO Mode (Specific Brokers)

Some brokers and prop firms enforce First-In-First-Out rules (Oanda, Forex.com, certain prop firms). When this rule applies:

Enable InpOnePositionFIFO = true

The EA limits itself to one open position at a time

This reduces total exposure but ensures full broker compliance

🎲 8) Execution Variability (Multi-Account)

For traders running the EA on multiple accounts, configurable variation can be enabled to differentiate trade history per account:

InpUseRandom = true

Min/Max ranges configurable separately for stop loss, take profit, entry price, and lot size

Asymmetric ranges supported (e.g., variation in only one direction)

Each account gets a unique seed when InpRandomSeed = 0

💰 9) Minimum Balance

Minimum recommended: €500

€500 Comfortable: €1,000+

€1,000+ For high-volatility periods: €2,000+ provides better margin headroom and smoother equity curve

Smaller balances work but require LOW risk mode and patience — Gold's stop loss distances translate to larger nominal amounts than most pairs.

📋 Quick Recommended Settings

✔ Symbol: XAUUSD

✔ Timeframe: any (chart timeframe is irrelevant)

✔ Risk Mode: MEDIUM (or LOW for prop firms)

✔ Trend Filter: ON (default)

✔ FakeOut Filter: WEAK (default)

✔ Trailing: ATR (default)

✔ Daily Loss Guard: ON for prop firm accounts only

✔ FIFO Mode: ON for FIFO-restricted brokers only

✔ Magic Number Base: 10000 (change if running multiple EAs)

✔ Backtest modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks" or "1 Minute OHLC"

✔ Test period: 2018+ recommended for in-sample, longer for robustness checks

📜 Disclaimer

Trading carries real risk. This EA will go through losing periods — no system avoids them. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo before deploying live capital, and never trade money that cannot be lost. The author makes no profit guarantees and accepts no liability for trading losses.

Copyright © 2026 Joao Jara de Carvalho