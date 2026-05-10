[EURUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026) .



Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).





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#EURUSD, Timing: 7 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



