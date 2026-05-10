⏳ 10 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Most People Will Read This And Do Nothing. Do Not Be Most People.

You know the pattern. You see something interesting. You tell yourself you will come back to it. You forget. Three weeks later you remember, check the price, and it is $199.

That is the exact situation playing out right now with Nova DNA Trader. 10 days. Then the price triples and stays there.

The action that breaks that pattern takes about five minutes.

Five Minutes Is All It Takes

Go to the Nova DNA Trader page. Download the free demo. Open the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader. Select a pair. Press start. Watch what happens.

Seven major forex pairs built in. No setup. No configuration. Just pick a pair and run the backtest. See 16 years of data. See exactly how this EA behaves before you commit to anything.

If you like what you see, you have 10 days to get it at $69. If you do nothing, you will eventually come back at $199 wondering why you waited.

Five minutes now versus $130 more later. That is the entire decision.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.