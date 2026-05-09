[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026).
Analytics & Forecasts

[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026).

9 May 2026, 22:03
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
158

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings)  (MAY 11-15, 2026) .

Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).

  Brief Theory of Liquidity Activation Points (timings)


XAUUSD,   Timing:  7 min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD,  Timing: 33  min/5 weeks,   UTC+3

XAUUSD,  Timing: 54  min/5 weeks,   UTC+3


iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



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