[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026).

0
158
Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 11-15, 2026) .
Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.
All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).Brief Theory of Liquidity Activation Points (timings)
XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/5 weeks, UTC+3
XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/5 weeks, UTC+3
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).
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