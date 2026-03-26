Analytics & Forecasts

#BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Another Bearish Wave Coming?!

26 March 2026, 09:39
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
100

#BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Another Bearish Wave Coming?! 💰


It appears that history may repeat, and ⚠️Bitcoin may drop significantly one more time.


The current price action is very similar to the corrective movement

from November to January that occurred after a massive selloff.


The correction happened within a bearish flag pattern, and its support

breakout triggered a strong selling wave.


We see a similar picture with a minor bullish trend within a flag now.

Its support violation may initiate another round of selling

with a highly probable continuation to 55000.

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Daily time frame

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#bitcoin, btcusd