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#BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Another Bearish Wave Coming?! 💰
It appears that history may repeat, and ⚠️Bitcoin may drop significantly one more time.
The current price action is very similar to the corrective movement
from November to January that occurred after a massive selloff.
The correction happened within a bearish flag pattern, and its support
breakout triggered a strong selling wave.
We see a similar picture with a minor bullish trend within a flag now.
Its support violation may initiate another round of selling
with a highly probable continuation to 55000.
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