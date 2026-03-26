#BITCOIN (#BTCUSD): Another Bearish Wave Coming?! 💰





It appears that history may repeat, and ⚠️Bitcoin may drop significantly one more time.





The current price action is very similar to the corrective movement

from November to January that occurred after a massive selloff.





The correction happened within a bearish flag pattern, and its support

breakout triggered a strong selling wave.





We see a similar picture with a minor bullish trend within a flag now.

Its support violation may initiate another round of selling

with a highly probable continuation to 55000.

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Daily time frame

My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



