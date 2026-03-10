Gold (XAUUSD) 2H Market Structure – Liquidity Taken, Breakout in Progress

The recent price action on Gold Spot / U.S. Dollar (XAUUSD) shows a classic liquidity move followed by a strong reaction from buyers.

Before moving higher, the market first swept liquidity below the key support zone, triggering stop losses and clearing weaker positions. This type of move is very common in the gold market where liquidity often drives the next direction.

After collecting liquidity, buyers stepped in with strong momentum and pushed the price upward.

Key Observations from the Chart

• Liquidity sweep below the support zone

• Strong reaction from demand

• Bullish recovery after the liquidity grab

• Break of the 5194 resistance level

The breakout above 5194 is an important structural development. When resistance levels are broken after a liquidity sweep, it often signals that the market may continue toward the next liquidity area.

Possible Next Scenario

If buyers continue defending the breakout zone and momentum remains strong, the next potential target could be the 5400 liquidity area, where previous highs are located.

However, patience is always important. Watching how the market behaves around the breakout level will provide further confirmation of the next move.

Trading Insight

Many traders focus only on indicators, but in reality price moves from liquidity to liquidity. Understanding market structure, key levels, and liquidity zones can provide a much clearer perspective on market direction.

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Stay patient, trade with structure, and always wait for confirmation.



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