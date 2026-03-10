Caution Scalping Reach its goal

mples of some pairs that reached their expected targets in the Caution Scalping indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055



yesterday I released the second update for the Caution Scalping indicator with the aim of increasing the accuracy and efficiency of the indicator's structure predictions.

i will review some examples, including the live example that was on US30Cash H-1, which indeed reached its target.

as we notice in the first image, the predicted structure appears as a green-colored line:











In the second image here, we see the chart reaching its target and the line color changing to Gray as a signal of reaching the expected scalping target:











Another example that reached its target is the Gold pair on the 1-hour timeframe:







