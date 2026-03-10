Caution Scalping Reach its goal

mples of some pairs that reached their expected targets in the Caution Scalping indicator:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055
yesterday I released the second update for the Caution Scalping indicator with the aim of increasing the accuracy and efficiency of the indicator's structure predictions.
i will review some examples, including the live example that was on US30Cash H-1, which indeed reached its target.
as we notice in the first image, the predicted structure appears as a green-colored line:
In the second image here, we see the chart reaching its target and the line color changing to Gray as a signal of reaching the expected scalping target:
Another example that reached its target is the Gold pair on the 1-hour timeframe:
A third example for Oil reaching its expected target – 1-hour timeframe:
Previous explanation of the indicator:
"Caution Scalping" indicator, as its name suggests, is designed to inform the trader of most potential Caution - Warnings during trading, particularly concerning Smart Money concepts and Understanding the logic of price movements ICT.
It will also display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement. It is primarily useful for scalping trades and quick speculations that rely on seizing opportunities.
The comprehensive analysis provided by the indicator consists of warnings for most contingencies that may arise in the market.
The distinctive features of the "Caution Scalping" indicator are:
-Display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement
-Deep and precise analysis of the chart and market, including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), order blocks, support and resistance levels.
-Detection of significant highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH).
-Identification of Change in Character of Market (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) points.
-Detection of double tops/bottoms with visual alerts on the chart.
-Institutional Liquidity Zones, liquidity zones, and breakaway zones
-Identification of liquidity pools targeted by institutions
-Breaker Blocks and Mitigation Blocks detection
-Institutional Accumulation/Distribution Zones
-Structure Break Retest Zones (RETEST BOS Zones)
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055
I welcome any suggestions, provided they are within practical possibilities and time constraints.
I wish everyone all the best and success.