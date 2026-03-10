Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPAUD: 2 Bearish Patterns

10 March 2026, 14:38
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
147

#GBPAUD: 2 Bearish Patterns 🇬🇧🇦🇺


I see 2 strong price action signals on 📉GBPAUD.


First, the price violated a support line of a rising wedge pattern on a 4H.

Now, we see a breakout of the neckline of a head & shoulders pattern.


Because the pair is globally bearish, I expect a downward movement

at least to 1.8853 level.

—————————

4H time frame


My Experts:

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Indicators:

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#GBPAUD