#GBPAUD: 2 Bearish Patterns 🇬🇧🇦🇺





I see 2 strong price action signals on 📉GBPAUD.





First, the price violated a support line of a rising wedge pattern on a 4H.

Now, we see a breakout of the neckline of a head & shoulders pattern.





Because the pair is globally bearish, I expect a downward movement

at least to 1.8853 level.

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4H time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



