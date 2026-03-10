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#GBPAUD: 2 Bearish Patterns 🇬🇧🇦🇺
I see 2 strong price action signals on 📉GBPAUD.
First, the price violated a support line of a rising wedge pattern on a 4H.
Now, we see a breakout of the neckline of a head & shoulders pattern.
Because the pair is globally bearish, I expect a downward movement
at least to 1.8853 level.
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4H time frame
My Experts:
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Indicators:
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