LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:

To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account,

allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation.

LIVE SIGNAL:

LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD

Ai Breakout X M5 Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real25 Account Number: 183814864 Investor Password: GBp(N/5y5T51

Ai Breakout X — Your ultimate gold trading assistant.

A fully automated Expert Advisor requiring no extra configuration, designed to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.

The strategy is based on breaking through key levels (fast scalping).

This is a real trading algorithm. The result — a highly stable equity curve.





Recommendations:

Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: $100

Trading leverage: 1:20

1:20 Broker: Any broker with tight spreads

VPS: Use a VPS to keep the Expert Advisor running 24/7.





Telegram channel: - t.me/AiBreakoutX





MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162017