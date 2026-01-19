0
328
LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:
To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account,
allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation.
LIVE SIGNAL:
|LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD
|
Ai Breakout X M5
Broker: Exness
Server: Exness-MT5Real25
Account Number: 183814864
Investor Password: GBp(N/5y5T51
Ai Breakout X — Your ultimate gold trading assistant.
A fully automated Expert Advisor requiring no extra configuration, designed to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The strategy is based on breaking through key levels (fast scalping).
This is a real trading algorithm. The result — a highly stable equity curve.
Recommendations:
- Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Trading leverage: 1:20
- Broker: Any broker with tight spreads
- VPS: Use a VPS to keep the Expert Advisor running 24/7.
- Telegram channel: - t.me/AiBreakoutX