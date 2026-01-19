Ai Breakout X
Trading Strategies

Ai Breakout X

19 January 2026, 17:07
Aleksandr Makarov
Aleksandr Makarov
0
328

LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:

To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account,

allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation.

LIVE SIGNAL:

LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD
 

Ai Breakout X M5

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real25

Account Number: 183814864

Investor Password: GBp(N/5y5T51


Ai Breakout X — Your ultimate gold trading assistant.

A fully automated Expert Advisor requiring no extra configuration, designed to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.

The strategy is based on breaking through key levels (fast scalping).

This is a real trading algorithm. The result — a highly stable equity curve.


Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Trading leverage: 1:20
  • Broker: Any broker with tight spreads
  • VPS: Use a VPS to keep the Expert Advisor running 24/7.


  • Telegram channel: -  t.me/AiBreakoutX


MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162017

#forex EA