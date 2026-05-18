⏳ 2 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Tomorrow Is The Last Day. Here Is Everything You Need To Know.

This campaign started with a promise: the lowest price Nova DNA Trader will ever be, for a limited window, before the price increases permanently. That promise ends tomorrow.

If you have been reading these posts and still have not acted, this is the one that should change that. Not because of pressure. Because everything you need to make a real decision is already available.

The demo is free. The backtest runs 16 years of data across seven major forex pairs. Nova 002, a live signal running Nova DNA Trader on a real account, is now active and you can follow it. The plug and play update is already live, already tested, already ready to run from the moment you attach it.

There is nothing left to wait for. Every piece of information needed to decide is there right now, before you spend a cent.

What Changes After May 20

The EA does not change. The seven built-in pairs do not change. The live signal keeps running. The updates keep coming. None of that is tied to the campaign.

The only thing that changes is the price. $69 becomes $199. And that is the only difference between acting today and acting next week.

Download the demo. Run one backtest. If it is what you have been looking for, you have until tomorrow to lock in $69. If it is not, you saved yourself $69 and five minutes of your time.

Either outcome is better than doing nothing and coming back at $199.

Last Chance | Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.