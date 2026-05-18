⏳ 2 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

2 Days Left. Nova 002 Is Live. This Is The Last Real Chance.

Two things happened while this campaign has been running.

The plug and play update shipped. Seven major forex pairs built in, tested over 16 years of data, ready to run the moment you attach the EA. That part you already know about.

What is new: Nova 002 is now live. A real trading signal, running real money, with Nova DNA Trader as the core EA. Not a backtest. Not a demo. A live account, running the same system you can download and test right now, in real market conditions.

That is the proof of work that matters. Not a screenshot. Not a cherry-picked equity curve. A live signal you can follow and watch in real time as it develops.

Why The Next 2 Days Matter

The campaign ends May 20. That is not a soft deadline. On May 20 Nova DNA Trader goes from $69 to $199 and it stays there.

Everything that has been built over the past months, the plug and play update, the seven built-in pairs, the live signal now running, all of that exists whether you buy at $69 or $199. The only thing the next two days decide is what you pay for it.

The free demo is still there. If you have been on the fence this whole campaign and still have not tried it, this is the last real moment to make that decision with the lowest price still available.

Two days. Then the window is gone.

What You Get Right Now At $69

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

Seven major forex pairs. Four inputs. Set and forget. A live signal running the same logic. And a price that disappears in 48 hours.

Download the demo. Run it in the Strategy Tester. See the 16 years of data. Then decide. But decide before May 20.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.